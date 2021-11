El nuevo presidente del Comité Olímpico de El Salvador es recibido con aprobación por el gobierno de Nayib Bukele

Blatter and Platini indicted in Switzerland over fraud allegations

The charges stem from a payment made by Sepp Blatter to Michel Platini. Both men could face jail time.

UIPM says reports of modern pentathlon federation replacing horse riding with cycling are “untrue”

The federation will not confirm or deny that it is removing horse racing from the sport. It is conducting a series of meetings to determine the profile of the sport for future Olympics.

Prince Albert II of Monaco won’t be slowing down anytime soon

IOC member and five-time Olympian continues to increase his involvement in sports while helping to lead his monarchy forward

El béisbol revivió el ambiente olímpico de Atlanta con una Serie Mundial en suspenso seguida por millones de telespectadores

Entre los protagonistas de Bravos de Atlanta y Astros de Houston aparece un subcampeón olímpico de Pekín 2008, el cubano Yulieski Gurriel.

Prince Albert II of Monaco named Honorary President of International Powerboat Federation

The IOC member and former Olympic athlete to help guide creation of electric boat racing series to begin in 2023.