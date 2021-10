Continúa la conmoción en el mundo atlético a tres días del asesinato de Alex Quiñónez, el mejor velocista en la historia de Ecuador

Public support for Vancouver 2030 bid waning, according to new poll of British Columbians

Researchers say “the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent experience of Tokyo as a host city” appear to be reasons for the slide.

Medals unveiled for Beijing 2022 with 100 days to go until the start of the Games

The medals were unveiled by Chinese Vice Premiers and Olympic and Paralympic gold medalists. The design of the medals was heavily influenced by ancient Chinese culture, and bears a resemblance to medals used for the 2008 Summer Olympic Games.

Brigitte Henriques: “Lo importante es que las mujeres que se elijan lo sean por su capacidad, no porque se busca una modernización en lo que respecta al género”

Around the Rings entrevista a la presidenta del Comité Olímpico de Francia (CNSOF), la primera mujer en llegar a ese cargo.

Brigitte Henriques: “The important thing is that the women who are elected should be chosen for their ability, not because we are looking for modernization in terms of gender”

“When I was a girl I couldn’t find a club to play soccer in because most of them didn’t work with women,” Henriques tells Around the Rings during an in-depth interview in Crete, Greece.

IOC says Serbia’s actions “detrimental to the athletes of Kosovo” could spell additional trouble for AIBA

The IOC says Serbia’s refusal to allow the Kosovo boxing team into the country stems from AIBA failing to follow IOC advice. AIBA says it was “clearly defined” in host agreement that Kosovo entry would be permitted.