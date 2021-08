Atletas mujeres huyen de Afganistán: baloncestista discapacitada llega a España y futbolistas a Australia

From mafia organization to victim, Conmebol celebrates the arrival of corruption money: “It’s spectacular”

FIFA, Conmebol, and Concacaf will receive $201 million recovered from those corruption schemes. And much of that money will be overseen by the FIFA Foundation, which is headed by former Argentine President Mauricio Macri.

De organización mafiosa a víctima, Conmebol celebra la llegada del dinero de la corrupción: “Es espectacular”

La FIFA, la Conmebol, y la Concacaf recibirán 201 millones de dólares recuperados de esas tramas de corrupción. Buena parte de ese dinero sera supervisado por la Fundación FIFA, que dirige el ex presidente argentino Mauricio Macri.

Wheelchair rugby athlete wants to complete a journey from the base of Mount Everest to the pinnacle of the Paralympics podium

Adam Scaturro chases a gold medal in Tokyo after winning silver at Rio 2016 and bronze at London 2012.

Australian Paige Greco races to first gold medal of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

Para cyclist sets world record in 3000m individual pursuit event. Two more athletes test positive for Covid in the Paralympic Village.

Paralympic Games student spectator program appears likely to be scaled back after a wave of withdrawals

Some local governments and individual schools are opting out due to an ongoing surge of Covid-19 infections in Tokyo.