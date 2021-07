Subtleties of the opening ceremony: Japanese alphabet, U.S. TV wishes and the Japanese emperor’s keyword

The Tokyo Games were to be scaled back after they were postponed. But the IOC did not allow changes to the opening ceremony.

Australian swimmers set first world record of the Games

Japan won its first gold medal in swimming with Ohashi Yui in the 400m combined.

Parlamentarios estadounidenses redoblan la presión sobre el COI y Bach: “Deberían posponer los Juegos de Pekín”

En una carta firmada por parlamentarios demócratas y republicanos, los políticos estadounidenses no tienen reparos en decirle al Presidente Thomas Bach lo que creen que debe hacer. El COI reaccionó con calma

U.S. parliamentarians redouble pressure on IOC and Bach: “You should postpone the Beijing Games”.

In a letter signed by Democratic and Republican parliamentarians, Americans politicians are not shy about telling President Thomas Bach what they believe he should do. The IOC reacted calmly.

First Olympic skateboarding gold goes to hometown hero Horigome: “I still cannot believe I am in the Olympics right now.”

The reigning world champion started skating in Tokyo at the age of six and moved to Los Angeles in 2016