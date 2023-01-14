Nothing could be finer! North Carolina will host 2029 FISU World University Games

North Carolina set to host 2029 FISU World University Games. 1920

The world is coming to North Carolina in the United States in 2029.

Unsuccessful in their bid to land the 2027 International University Sports Federation (FISU) World University Summer Games, the state was voted to host the 2029 edition instead.

The central part of the state is home to 19 colleges and universities with more than 250,000 university students.

“We were very impressed with what North Carolina has to offer for the FISU World University Games,” said FISU President Leonz Eder.

They may not have won the 2027 bid, but Eder was clearly impressed with their efforts and enthusiasm.

“Even though North Carolina was not successful with its bid for the 2027 FISU Games, we have worked diligently with our membership and staff since then, on the best way to secure North Carolina USA as a future host of the FISU World University Games,” he said.

The Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games’ official mascot Adirondack Mac proudly waves the FISU Flag.

The vote for 2029 happened in Lake Placid, New York which is hosting the 2023 FISU World University Winter Games this week and next. It is the first time the FISU World University Winter Games have been held in the U.S. since Lake Placid had the honors in 1972.

There will be no hard feelings missing out on 2027 as the region is all-in for 2029.

“This is a very proud moment in our state’s history,” said Elaine Marshall, North Carolina’s Secretary of State. “This will be the largest event ever hosted in our state. We look forward to hosting athletes and fans from more than 150 countries, and to showcase North Carolina to a worldwide audience of more than 400 million people.”

Atletica Leggera 08-07-2019. 10.000 Donne. Photo Pool Universiade Napoli.

The first edition of the Summer Universiade was held in 1959 in Turin, Italy. The U.S. has only hosted the Summer edition one other time in Buffalo, N.Y. in 1993. Chengdu, China is scheduled to host the next edition later this year from July 28 to August 8.

The U.S. is the leading market in the world for collegiate events, and the state of North Carolina is home to 130 colleges and universities.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, Dan Guerrero, president of the U.S. International University Sports Federation called the announcement, “a great milestone in university sports history in the U.S.”