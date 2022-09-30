Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid obtains American citizenship but what jersey will he wear in Paris 2024?

May 12, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) dribbles the ball against the Miami Heat during the third quarter in game six of the second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

NBA All-Star Joel Embiid is going to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, that much is known. The name on the back of the jersey is clear, but the name on the front is still up in the air.

Embiid, 28, was born in Yaounde, Cameroon on March 16, 1994 and is eligible to play for them in Paris, although he has never represented Cameroon in any international competition. In July, he was granted citizenship by France as “a foreigner whose naturalization is of exceptional interest.” Now the United States could potentially add Embiid to an already stacked lineup.

Embiid told media on Thursday he was sworn in as an American citizen two weeks ago in Philadelphia.

“I’ve been here for a long time,” he told The Associated Press at 76ers training camp in Charleston, South Carolina. “My son is American. I felt like, I’m living here and it’s a blessing to be an American. So I said, why not?”

May 8, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Fans gather around the locker room tunnel as Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid takes the court for warm ups before action against the Miami Heat in game four of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The five-time NBA All-Star averaged 30.6 points per game last season, and became the first international player to win an NBA scoring title. Two years ago he was runner-up in Nikola Jokic in MVP voting.

Any national team would welcome him with open arms and in July it looked like he was going to suit up in bleu, blanc et rouge for the home team in Paris 2024 as he obtained French nationality. Nations are allowed one naturalized player for the Olympics.

Now with the path open to play for the U.S., the overwhelming gold medal favorite in Paris, surely Embiid will wear stars and stripes. Right? Maybe.

Mar 14, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) tip off to start the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Embiid said it was way too early to think about the Olympics or any other international tournament. His focus is on bringing the 76ers their first championship since 1983.

“I just want to be healthy and win a championship and go from there,” he said.

When pressed on how he wants to be introduced before games, the Cameroonian-born player from Florida and Kansas, who now plays in Pennsylvania said with a laugh, “We’re going to say Cameroon, American and French.”