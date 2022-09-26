IBA mess continues as Kremlev retains presidency without election

Umar Kremlev at AIBA presser in Lausanne on June 28 (AIBA)

Russian Umar Kremlev will remain International Boxing Association’s (IBA) president, and the sport’s Olympic future will appear to remain in doubt as well.

Over the weekend in Yerevan, Armenia, the IBA Congress decided not to hold new presidential elections, which certainly drew the attention of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

On Sunday the IBA did have an extraordinary congress where delegates cast 106 notes against holding new elections. Thirty-six delegates voted in favor of new elections, while four abstained. That meant Kremlev would continue as IBA president for the full four-year term, while challenger Boris van der Vorst, despite the backing of the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and others, was left out in the cold yet again. On Friday, the Ukrainian Boxing Federation was temporarily suspended due to the IBA’s claim of “interference of the government in the work of the national federation.” Kremlev is Russian and a supporter of Vladimir Putin.

Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to the International Boxing Assosiation (AIBA) President Umar Kremlev during the opening ceremony of the International Moscow Cup held within the framework of the World Boxing League at the newly opened International Boxing centre at the Luzhniki Sports Complex in Moscow, Russia September 10, 2022. Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/Pool via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

“I thank national federations for their trust. This is the full stop in all governance issues within IBA,” Kremlev said. “Congress showed its will clearly in a transparent manner. I respect the decision of our national federations and will do everything possible to support them, as well as our athletes and coaches.

“The IBA is an independent and strong organization. Our Congress has proved today we are on the right track. I have a clear vision of what we have to do to achieve our goals.”

Naturally the IOC had a different viewpoint of the IBA’s decision not to hold elections.

“Following these disturbing developments, the IOC Executive Board will have to fully review the situation at its next meeting,” they said in a statement.

FILE PHOTO: 2016 Rio Olympics - Boxing - Final - Men's Super Heavy (+91kg) Final Bout 273 - Riocentro - Pavilion 6 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 21/08/2016. Tony Yoka (FRA) of France and Joseph Joyce (GBR) of Britain compete. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS./File Photo

The IOC has already stripped the IBA of their authority for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, and has removed boxing altogether from the preliminary LA28 Olympic Program, after continually expressing “grave concerns” over Kremlev’s leadership and the IBA’s governance.

During his speech, Kremlev did not mince words over his feelings about the IOC when he told delegates, “I am working for you, not a side organization. No one else should have influence on the organization.”

He also spoke of a new path, “Not Olympic boxing, but IBA boxing.”

While Kremlev dominated the headlines, the IBA did appoint a new secretary general, George Yerolimpos. He was chose over 50 other candidates by a majority of 87 percent.

Yerolimpos was secretary general of the International Teqball Federation from 2017-2019, and a former executive director of SportAccord. He was also a member of the Hellenic Olympic Committee until last year.