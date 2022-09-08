LEADING THE WORLD WITH THE LATEST OLYMPIC NEWS
Jueves 8 de Septiembre de 2022
IOC Executive Board holds minute of silence to honor Munich 1972 victims

Earlier this week IOC President Thomas Bach was in Germany to pay his respects

Bradley Smith

Bradley Smith
8 de Septiembre de 2022
As the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board opened their meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland, the EB held a minute’s silence to pay respect and tribute to the victims of the Munich 1972 massacre.

September 5 was the 50-year anniversary of the tragedy where 11 Israeli athletes and one German police officer were killed by the Palestinian Black September movement.

IOC President Thomas Bach visited the site earlier this week and spoke about “the darkest day in Olympic history.”

During the opening of the EB meeting the IOC also honored the lives of IOC honorary members Patrick Chamunda and Ottavio Cinquanta who both passed away earlier this year.

Thomas Bach remembers “darkest day in Olympic history”

