Frédéric Donzé, WADA COO, passes away at the age of 50

Shock, stunned surprise, grief are the reactions over the sudden death of Frédéric Donzé, chief operating officer of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

Donzé, 50, died in Montreal August 17 after a brief hospitalization for an undisclosed illness.

Donzé was one of the longest-serving members of the WADA executive, joining the agency in 2002 as its first media director. He served as director of the European office before returning to headquarters in 2016 as COO.

“This is an incredibly sad time for everyone who knew Frédéric Donzé. I am certain that the global anti-doping community joins WADA in conveying our most sincere condolences to Fred’s family at this tragic time,” WADA President Witold Bańka said in a statement.

“Fred was an integral part of the Agency. His knowledge of all aspects of anti-doping and sport in general, coupled with his passion and drive to deliver real results for athletes, will leave a massive gap in our organization. Beyond his contribution to anti-doping, it is his humanity, sense of humor and gregarious nature that we will all miss most,” says Banka.

Outgoing International Olympic Committee (IOC) doyen Richard Pound was president of WADA when Donzé joined the agency. “This is a big loss for WADA, not to mention the personal loss for family, friends and colleagues,” Pound tells Around the Rings. Pound was WADA president from 2001 to 2007 and now has the title of founding president.

World Archery secretary general Tom Dielen tells Around the Rings that he was to meet with Donzé last week. The meeting was cancelled when Donzé was hospitalized.

“I have known Fred since 2002. He arrived just after me at WADA when I was the WADA European Office Director. A position he had several years later and we always were making jokes that he broke my world record in longevity in that position.

“Fred was always positive, had a great sense of humor and an eternal smile. Of course my first thoughts go to his wife, Jen and his son, as well as the entire World Anti-Doping Agency staff both in Montreal and Lausanne. The sports movement has lost a great ambassador in keeping sport clean. Fred will be missed by all that ever met him,” Dielen tells ATR.

Like Dielen, Donzé was one of a new generation of sports leaders taking charge of Olympic related organizations, such as the IOC’s Christophe Dubi, also a fellow Swiss.

Donzé's unexpected demise brings to mind the 2018 loss of another Swiss sports executive Patrick Baumann. Secretary general of basketball federation FIBA, an IOC member and president of federation umbrella GAISF, Baumann collapsed with a heart attack at the 3X3 basketball venue at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires. Baumann was just 53.

Prior to joining WADA, Donzé was a journalist for Geneva newspaper Le Temps. As sports editor he covered Olympic news affecting Switzerland, such as the Winter Games bid from Sion.

WADA Director General Olivier Niggli saluted Donzé as “key to the life and soul of WADA. His tremendous work ethic, intelligence and authenticity made him an inspiration to his colleagues and a source of great confidence for athletes and everyone involved in anti-doping around the world. His passing is a devastating blow to all of us who had the great fortune to know him, work alongside him and call him our friend.”

There’s no word on a service for Donzé. He is survived by his wife and his son. WADA is gathering messages of condolence on behalf of the family to this address: media@wada-ama.org