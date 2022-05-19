2024 ISF Gymnasiade Games awarded to the Kingdom of Bahrain

Bahrain 2024 ISF Flag Ceremony

As this year marks the 50th anniversary of the ISF General Assembly, the Kingdom of Bahrain has been awarded the semicentennial games of the Gymnasiade for 2024.

“It is fantastic to see the high-level of engagement from Bahrain, who will continue the rapid development of the ISF Gymnasiade with Bahrain 2024. We have every confidence that the organization of this next step in the ISF Gymnasiade journey will be held in the best conditions possible”, said ISF President Laurent Petrynka.

The Ministry of Youth & Sport Affairs in Bahrain, Dr. Sager Al Khalifa presented the Kingdom’s comprehensive bid to over the 100 countries present, detailing Bahrain’s ability and vision to continue the development of ISF Gymnasiade,

“We look forward to welcoming you all to Bahrain in 2024 and witnessing the fantastic organization of this ISF Gymnasiade event. We are delighted to be here stating our intent to gather all of the ISF family and school sport community in Bahrain in 2024.” Dr. Al Khalifa stated.

Formula One F1 - Bahrain Grand Prix - Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain - March 20, 2022 Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in action during the race REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

The Opening and closing ceremonies of the Gymnasiade will be held at the Bahrain International Circuit, which is one of the most prominent and high-profile venues in the Kingdom of Bahrain. A facility many know from its use on the Formula One Circuit.

Held every two years, the Gymnasiade Games are the largest international multi-sport event for 16-18 year-olds. The 2022 Games are currently being held in Normandy, France and run through May 22.