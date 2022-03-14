IPC President calls for “peace through sport” as Paralympics conclude

Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games - Closing Ceremony - National Stadium, Beijing, China - March 13, 2022. General view of the cauldron and fireworks during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

The 2022 Paralympic Winter Games drew to a close Sunday in Beijing after 10 days and 78 events.

The entire Games were overshadowed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a clear violation of the Olympic Truce.

International Paralympic Committee (IPC) president Andrew Parsons had a clear message of unity and hope during his remarks at the closing ceremony.

“Differences here did not divide us,” Parsons said. “Humankind hopes to live in a world where dialogue prevails. Through this unity we have hope. Hopes for inclusion, hopes for harmony and importantly hopes for peace.”

Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games - Closing Ceremony - National Stadium, Beijing, China - March 13, 2022. Flagbearer Vitalii Lukianenko of Ukraine during the athletes parade. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

With fears about their homeland and the safety of loved ones, Ukraine Paralympians were able to show a resilient spirit as they finished with 29 total medals in Beijing, 11 of them gold. It was Ukraine’s most medals ever at the Winter Paralympic Games, and they finished the 2022 Games with the second most medals behind only the host nation.

It was just four years ago in PyeongChang when China claimed their first-ever Paralympic gold medal with a win in wheelchair curling, but this year they far exceeded all expectations.

Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games - Para Ice Hockey - Gold Medal Match - United States v Canada - National Indoor Stadium, Beijing, China - March 13, 2022. Bronze medallists team China players acknowledge the crowd during the medal ceremony. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

China won a whopping 61 total medals in Beijing, 18 gold, 20 silver and 23 bronze, easily outdistancing any other nation.

Parsons hopes it will inspire a different mindset in the Chinese people.

“I’m absolutely sure that this what we’re going to see here in terms of a new generation understanding Paralympic sport, but also understanding the potential of people with disabilities. We are seeing China become a powerhouse when it comes to Paralympic winter sport,” he said.

“We are living in a world facing a crisis and we think sport can play an important part to try to solve, or at least create a different spirit.”