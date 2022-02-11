“We’re going to fight to the death:” China makes debut in Olympic men’s hockey tournament

2022 Beijing Olympics - Ice Hockey - Men's Prelim. Round - Group A - United States v China - National Indoor Stadium, Beijing, China - February 10, 2022. Brock Faber of the United States in action with Wang Taile of China, Ye Jinguang of China and Zhang Zesen of China. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

BEIJING — A forward on the third line for China’s Olympic men’s ice hockey team has three names.

In Canada, he’s Brandon Yip.

In China, he’s Ye Jinguang.

And on social media, he’s Captain China.

Ye, which is the name on the back of his jersey, captained China’s first men’s Olympic ice hockey team in its first game Thursday night at the Beijing 2022 Winter Games.

China lost to Team USA 8-0, but the score was only 1-0 after the first period, which was a much more competitive start than expected.

“We’re going to compete, we’re going to fight to the death,” Ye said. “We want to make China proud. But there’s also a bigger picture of growing the game here in China and I thought we put a good product on display. Obviously we need to work on some things. But all these young boys and girls are watching and if they fall in love with the sport like we have, I think the sky’s the limit over here.”

Ye is one of 15 non-Chinese players recruited to play for China — 11 Canadians, three Americans and one Russian. The other 10 players are home-grown. China is coached by Ivano Zanatta. Born in Canada, he played for Italy in the 1992 Olympics along with several Toronto-area natives, so he’s very familiar with players wearing different national colors at the Games.

“This is sport, this is hockey,” said Jieruimi Shimisi, or Jeremy Smith, a 32-year-old American. “I’m here to represent China. When I’m in China, I’m a Chinese, I’m supported by the Chinese and I’m truly thankful for that. When I go to America. I’m American. So here I’m building bridges for younger generations for hockey to inspire. If one goalie plays in the NHL or even professional, or even starts putting on the pads because they’ve watched tonight, I think we’ve won.”

2022 Beijing Olympics - Ice Hockey - Men's Prelim. Round - Group A - United States v China - National Indoor Stadium, Beijing, China - February 10, 2022. United States players celebrate as Wei Ruike of China looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Host countries usually receive an automatic berth into team tournaments. But Luc Tardif, president of the International Ice Hockey Federation, had doubts about China being competitive. He wanted to avoid blowouts. With the National Hockey League (NHL) scheduled to play in the Winter Olympic Games, until a late decision to sit the Games out, the new team seemed like a sitting Peking duck.

After all, only a few thousand people had slapped a puck around an ice rink before Beijing was awarded the 2022 Games.

But China, ranked No. 32 in the world, was accepted into the 12-team field. Many of the athletes were recruited several years ago to play with HC Kunlun Red Star of the Kontinental Hockey League, which is considered the second-most competitive hockey league in the world after the NHL. The Chinese emphasized signing players who had Asian heritage. Their residence in China helped them secure approval to play in the Olympics, although players skated around questions about their citizenship status.

Team USA, without NHL players to draw from, bolstered its squad with 15 collegiate players, like goalie Drew Commesso, a 19-year-old from Boston University.

That meant the Team China players were older and bigger, but Team USA had speed. After the close first period, the Americans added three goals in the second period and four in the third.

“We wore them down, obviously,” said Kenny Agostino of Team USA.

However, Commesso was more diplomatic, “I thought they were a very solid team,” he said.

The Americans outshot China 55-29, but the crowd in National Indoor Stadium — which was sparse but enthusiastic — roared whenever China threatened. They even did some chants and followed along with cheerleaders who led them in exercises.

The optimism of the native Chinese players was endearing.

“Many people may have already had anticipated this result, but I didn’t,” said Ying Rudi. “I knew that USA were really powerful (historically), but now they are not as strong as before. I thought we still had the chance of winning.”

2022 Beijing Olympics - Ice Hockey - Men's Prelim. Round - Group A - United States v China - National Indoor Stadium, Beijing, China - February 10, 2022. Jieruimi Shimisi of China reacts to a goal. Pool via REUTERS/Bruce Bennett TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

China is in the tough Group A with Canada and Germany, besides the United States. The Chinese play Germany Saturday. Germany was a surprise silver medalist in PyeongChang 2018.

Jieke Kailiaosi, also known as Jake Chelios, continued his family tradition of playing in the Olympics. His father Chris was a long-time NHL player who competed for Team USA at the Olympic Games in 1984, 1998, 2002 and 2006.

“It’s a great experience,” he said. “Obviously it’s not the result you want but at the end of the day all of us got the chance to play in the Olympics.”

And, Jieke added, playing against his home country meant that “a lot of people at home get to see me play on NBC, so it’s a special moment.”

2022 Beijing Olympics - Ice Hockey - Men's Prelim. Round - Group A - United States v China - National Indoor Stadium, Beijing, China - February 10, 2022. Chen Zimeng of China, Ye Jinguang of China and Jieruimi Shimisi of China look dejected after the match. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Ye said he was proud of the homegrown players. “They’ve come a long way from five years ago when I first met them at our summer camps. They’ve improved so much, man, and to see these guys play tonight in front of their home fans is very special for them and I’m so proud of them.”

He said there are hundreds of rinks popping up all over China as the Chinese people embrace winter sports.

And Ye said that he and his teammates proved that they belong in the Olympic tournament.

“Absolutely,” he said. “We’re right there. We’ve got to be a little bit more consistent throughout the game. It wasn’t our best, but I was proud of how the guys came out in the first period. We’ve just got to carry that through for three periods and I think we’re going to like our result.”

He said that representing the land of his ancestors carries special meaning for him.

“My grandmother gave me this name when I was little,” he said. “She’s not around any more, but I think she’d be really proud to see that name on the back of the jersey.”