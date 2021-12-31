Former British captain and two-time Olympian Ron Jones passes away at 87

Soccer Football - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Group E - Wales v Hungary - Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Britain - November 19, 2019 A flag of Wales is displayed by the fans before the match REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Ron Jones, the captain of Team GB at the 1968 Mexico City Games passed away on Thursday at the age of 87.

The track and field star was competed in the 1964 Tokyo Games as well, and was part of the team which equaled the world record for the 4x110 in 1963.

Jones, along with Peter Radford, David Jones and Berwyn Jones beat a heavily favored U.S. team the match the world record time of 40.0 seconds. He also set a Welsh 100m record of 10.3 seconds which stood for 27 years.

“Ron will be remembered for being one of Wales’s greatest ever athletes,” said gold medalist Lynn Davies to The Guardian. “He was one of my heroes growing up and when we raced I could never beat him. He had such a smooth stride. And, remarkably, he did it all while working full-time as an accountant.”

After his athletics career, Jones became the chief executive of Queens Park Rangers football club in 1976, before becoming managing director at Cardiff and Portsmouth.