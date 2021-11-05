International sports organizations ramp up chase for the green medal

Youth climate activists Magali Cho Lin Wing from Britain, Eric Njuguna from Kenya, Nicole Becker from Argentina, and Kato Ewekia Taomia from Tuvalu take part in a session during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 4, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

This week saw the likes of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), International Biathlon Union (IBU), and the Organizing Committee for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games join the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) led initiative, “Race to Zero,” which aims for “for a healthy, resilient, zero carbon recovery that prevents future threats, creates decent jobs, and unlocks inclusive, sustainable growth.”

Georgina Grenon, Director of Environmental Excellence at Paris 2024, commented on her organization’s climate and sustainability measures, saying, “this is a race we have to win, and this is where athletes actually inspire us. We actually have to all become climate athletes. It is an opportunity to do things differently, to get inspired by their resilience, get inspired by the objectives, and be able to go beyond what was done before.”

“In our case, it translates into securing our type of energy. Our energy is 100% renewables. That’s it. This is what is going to happen. It’s building in a more efficient way, or actually not building at all. This is why we are having 95% of our infrastructure existing or temporary. Whatever little we are building, we are building low carbon. This is how you start slashing emissions. In a very concrete and very pragmatic way.”

FIFA Council member Isha Johansen echoed Grenon’s comments, stating, “We, as inhabitants of this planet, must all make this our priority. Football also has the power to radically shift mindsets on climate change and mainstream climate action. We have a huge, attentive audience and it is our duty to amplify these key messages.”

“We will help educate fans on climate change and encourage them to play their part in protecting the planet and the beautiful game. We have a moral, urgent duty to accelerate our action. Our commitment to protecting our climate remains unwavering.”

IBU President Olle Dahlin joined the chorus, stating, “The IBU is delighted to join the Race to Zero campaign which aims to affect positive change through tangible and meaningful sustainable goals.”

“In our institutional strategy until 2030, the IBU has already committed to reducing biathlon’s carbon footprint by 50% and become a climate neutral sport by 2030. So, joining the Race to Zero was a logical next step on our sustainability journey which demonstrates our firm commitment to taking concrete action to combat climate change.”

These statements, plans, and strategies are being touted during a period of increased focus on sustainability in international sports. Sustainability has become somewhat of a buzzword in international sports, as organizers look to combat increasing criticism on the rising costs, environmental effects and humanitarian impacts their activities and events have on the planet.

These campaigns also face increasing scrutiny as potential “greenwashing.” Greenwashing is when companies and organizations mislead consumers or audiences by making them believe their product or service is environmentally friendly, when it is not.

While, the IOC played up the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games as environmentally friendly, with medals made from recycled electronics, and beds made from cardboard, some environmental organizations questioned the environmental praise of the Games.

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games - The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Closing Ceremony - Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - September 5, 2021. The International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons and The Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo hold the Paralympic flag during the closing ceremony REUTERS/Issei Kato

In a interview with NPR, Hana Heineken of the Rainforest Action Network, noted some issues with the newly constructed Olympic Stadium, stating, “we actually found that the majority of the Indonesian plywood that the Olympic organizers sourced was coming from rainforests that are being converted into palm oil plantations.”

Later, when thinking about the legacy of empty stadiums during the Games, she added, “what was all this for? Was it worth it to destroy the rainforests in Indonesia? Our view is: this was a real waste.”

While it remains unclear as to whether the sustainability promises made by international sports organizations this week, or in the future, will actually be achieved, it is increasing clear that climate change, and its impacts on the planet, is an issue even international sports organizations must grapple with.