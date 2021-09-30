ATR Extra: Teqball goes Hollywood with Luka Pilic the star at the U.S. World Championships qualifier

Luka Pilic (in yellow) was the star of the event. (FITEQ)

America’s best teqball players, or teqers as they are known, arrived in Hollywood for the U.S. World Championships qualifier.

The star of the event was Luka Pilic, who put his name into the history books by earning a place in men’s singles, doubles, and mixed doubles as a representative of the United States. He will be joined by Dennis Correia, currently world number 3 in doubles, for the men’s doubles competition, while Margaret Osmundson will partner with him in the mixed doubles competition.

Osmundson will also be teaming up with Carolyn Greco for the women’s doubles event. Greco used a strong performance to clinch the spot in the women’s singles event.

(FITEQ)

All of them have now qualified for the 2021 Teqball World Championships.

US teqers have been competing regularly each month as part of the US Challenger Cup circuit, where they have had the opportunity to win prize money and earn World Ranking points. The World Championships qualification event included a prize money pot of $10,000.

Some of the world’s highest ranked players who the US qualifiers will be up against were competing in the first event of the European Teqball Tour in Cervia, Italy.

The players on the European Teqball Tour will likely have one eye on the 2021 Teqball World Championships, as their chance to compete against the world’s best nears.

