Sochi 2014 to create Russian Accessibility Map

Por
Newsroom Infobae
12 de Julio de 2021

In anticipation of the all-Russian celebration marking 1000 days to go until the Sochi 2014 Paralympic Winter Games, the Sochi 2014 Organizing Committee has announced the launch of an innovative "Accessibility Map" project. The main objective is to help people with a disability to find easily accessible locations where they can engage in Paralympic sports. The map will also provide them with information about the elements that help to create barrier-free environments in their local area, such as ramps, hand-rails and non-slip surfaces.

The 1000 days to go before the Paralympic Games milestone is a traditional event marked by all Organizing Committees and symbolizes the transition to the final stage of the Games preparation process. Russia will welcome this important date on June, 11, 2011. The day will be marked by numerous events and celebrations in Moscow, Sochi and a number of other cities around the country, including master classes hosted by Paralympic athletes, competitions for children and their parents with the Sochi 2014 Paralympic Games mascots and sporting competitions and concerts. Everyone across Russia will have the chance to join the celebrations, setting a personal example of supporting the Paralympic values of courage, equality, determination and inspiration.

The "Accessibility Map" project is unique, being the first Russian map of Paralympic sporting establishments and barrier-free facilities compiled from data that has been obtained from residences of numerous Russian cities. It will be a tool to help ensure that everyone can support the Paralympic Movement and help change society's attitude towards people with a disability in their country, allowing them to lead a full life, free from barriers or stereotyping.

For more information, contact:Xenia Reizhevskaya,+7 925 999 2551

