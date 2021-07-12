2018 By the Book: Revenue

Annecy expects themost revenue from hosting the 2018 Winter Games. In this installment of By the Book, Around the Rings presents a look at therevenue projectionsplanned by Annecy, Munich and PyeongChang. By the Book is an exclusive series of reports by Around the Rings based on the bid books presented by the three 2018 bids.
Annecy
Total revenue in 2010 USD: 1.850billion
Total revenue in 2018 USD: 2.136billion
Munich
Total revenue in 2010 USD: 1,522billion
Total revenue in 2018 USD: 1.795 billion
PyeongChang
Total revenue in 2010 USD: 1.531billion
Total revenue in 2018 USD: 1.909 billion
None of the bids predicts a surplus or deficit.
By the Book is a series of reports on the 2018 candidate cities, using information provided in the candidate file of each city.
Edited by Isia Reaves Wilcox
