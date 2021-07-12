HomeNewsEspañol
Monday July 12, 2021
Recent HeadlinesTokio 2020Beijing 2022FederationsIOCOpinionATR en Español
Articles

2018 By the Book: Revenue

Annecy expects the&nbsp;most revenue from hosting the 2018 Winter Games. In this installment of By the Book, Around the Rings presents a look at the&nbsp;revenue projections&nbsp;planned by Annecy, Munich and PyeongChang. By the Book is an exclusive series of reports by Around the Rings based on the bid books presented by the three 2018 bids.

Por
Newsroom Infobae
12 de Julio de 2021
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - NOVEMBER 21: A South Korean banker carries US dollar bank notes at the Korea Exchange bank on November 21, 2008 in Seoul, South Korea. The Korean won nosedived against the dollar and Japanese yen, as massive overnight losses on Wall Street sparked a selling spree on bourses across Asia. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - NOVEMBER 21: A South Korean banker carries US dollar bank notes at the Korea Exchange bank on November 21, 2008 in Seoul, South Korea. The Korean won nosedived against the dollar and Japanese yen, as massive overnight losses on Wall Street sparked a selling spree on bourses across Asia. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

Annecy expects themost revenue from hosting the 2018 Winter Games. In this installment of By the Book, Around the Rings presents a look at therevenue projectionsplanned by Annecy, Munich and PyeongChang. By the Book is an exclusive series of reports by Around the Rings based on the bid books presented by the three 2018 bids.

Annecy

Total revenue in 2010 USD: 1.850billion

Total revenue in 2018 USD: 2.136billion

Munich

Total revenue in 2010 USD: 1,522billion

Total revenue in 2018 USD: 1.795 billion

PyeongChang

Total revenue in 2010 USD: 1.531billion

Total revenue in 2018 USD: 1.909 billion

None of the bids predicts a surplus or deficit.

By the Book is a series of reports on the 2018 candidate cities, using information provided in the candidate file of each city.

To subscribe to Around the Rings Click Here

Edited by Isia Reaves Wilcox

For general comments or questions, click here

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

ATRBy the BookATRAround the Ringsbid bookAnnecyFrance MunichGermany PyeongChangKorea2018OlympicsParalympicsGamesWinter

Últimas Noticias

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Mercados: las acciones argentinas suben tras el feriado y acompañan tendencia externa

Mercados: las acciones argentinas suben tras el feriado y acompañan tendencia externa

Cómo hacer casas a través del sistema de encastrado en el que se usan “ladrillos” de madera

Pasó 18 años prófugo por un homicidio y en 2018 intentó asesinar a un vecino: la violenta historia del hombre detenido cuando fue a vacunarse

Pipas de metanfetamina: qué hay detrás del alarmante hallazgo en una cueva del rey de las fiestas clandestinas de la comunidad china

Aprueban túneles para carros Tesla en La Florida

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Dictaron auto de formal prisión a Luis Cárdenas Palomino por el delito de tortura

Dictaron auto de formal prisión a Luis Cárdenas Palomino por el delito de tortura

Jair Bolsonaro habló sobre la represión en Cuba: “Fueron a pedir libertad y recibieron balas de goma, golpes y prisión”

Vacunación en Ecatepec de 30 a 39 años: fechas, sedes y requisitos

“¿Dónde he escuchado eso?”: Chumel Torres comparó el gobierno de AMLO con el presidente de Cuba

Cablebus en fotos: CDMX inaugura el teleférico más grande de América Latina

TELESHOW

El mensaje de apoyo de Lali Espósito al pueblo cubano luego de la represión del régimen a las manifestaciones pacíficas

El mensaje de apoyo de Lali Espósito al pueblo cubano luego de la represión del régimen a las manifestaciones pacíficas

Cómo es la casa de Juan Gabriel que está a la venta por 36 MDP

Andrea Legarreta cumple 50 años: así la celebraron en “Hoy”

El pasado mediático de una participante de La Voz: ya había ganado un concurso televisivo de canto

La mamá de Lionel Messi reveló la extraña cábala que cumplió la familia para ver la final de la Copa América

DEPORTES

César Luis Menotti, luego del título argentino de la Copa América: “Este cuerpo técnico no vende humo”

César Luis Menotti, luego del título argentino de la Copa América: “Este cuerpo técnico no vende humo”

Un capitán en todo momento: el gesto de Messi para frenar a De Paul en medio de los festejos por respeto a Brasil

Internaron a la hija de 5 meses de Lautaro Martínez luego de sufrir un accidente doméstico

Revelaron los detalles de la impactante lesión que sufrió Conor McGregor y cuánto tiempo estará de baja

Los mensajes de Federer y Nadal a Djokovic luego de que el serbio los alcanzara como máximos ganadores de títulos de Grand Slam