Lunes 5 de Julio de 2021
World Triathlon partners with OnePlan to help streamline event planning for LOCs

Newsroom Infobae
5 de Julio de 2021

As part of its mission to reduce event costs and open up triathlon-hosting to more cities and National Federations, World Triathlon has teamed up with the award-winning event planning platform OnePlan, designing a tool to help ease the workflow of LOCs and simplify the staging of the world’s biggest triathlon races.

The site planning tool will allow for highly accurate and collaborative planning between the World Triathlon Operations team and Sports department and the LOCs, where everything from interactive 3D mock-ups right down to barrier placement and quantities can be set up. By combining mapping and visual planning tools, the result is a considerably more hands-on and manageable approach, also allowing less-experienced LOCs to be guided through every step of hosting World Triathlon events safely and efficiently and reducing need for time-consuming site visits.

The ‘OnePlan for Triathlons’ system can be used - for free - by any triathlon organiser around the world.

“The benefits of using OnePlan will be felt immediately by all our stakeholders by enabling us to have every element of every event visible in one place, right down to the smallest details,” said World Triathlon Sport Director Gergely Markus. “Hosting triathlons requires a lot of collaboration from many areas. By using OnePlan, we can reduce time and costs for our LOCs while offering the vital reassurance that all the necessary elements are in place, making hosting World Triathlon events in major cities and new regions more attractive, more straightforward and far easier to manage.”

Commenting on the partnership, OnePlan CEO Paul Foster said, “Our partnership with World Triathlon will deliver a consistent approach for LOCs to plan triathlons, meaning significant time and cost savings, plus sustainability benefits, by reducing the need for site visits. Designed by World Triathlon and powered by OnePlan, any triathlon organiser worldwide can now use the platform to plan and manage their events.”

For more information on the partnership, and to learn more about the ‘OnePlan for Triathlons’ platform, visit: www.oneplanevents.com/triathlons

For more information on how to bid to host future World Triathlon events, visit: triathlon.org/about/downloads/category/bids

ABOUT WORLD TRIATHLON

World Triathlon is the international governing body for the Olympic and Paralympic sport of triathlon and all related multisport disciplines around the world, including duathlon, aquathlon, cross triathlon and winter triathlon. Triathlon made its Olympic debut in Sydney 2000, with a third medal event, the Mixed Team Relay, added to the programme at Tokyo 2020, while para triathlon was first added to the Paralympic programme at Rio 2016. World Triathlon is proudly committed to the development of the sport worldwide, with inclusion, equality, sustainability and transparency at our core as we seek to help triathletes at all levels of the sport to be extraordinary.

www.triathlon.org

