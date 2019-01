People take part in a demonstration to protest against the government of President Nicolas Maduro, called by opposition leader and self-proclaimed "acting president" Juan Guaido, outside the "Dr. JM de los Rios" Children's Hospital in Caracas on January 30, 2019. - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro hit out Wednesday at military "mercenaries" he says are conspiring to divide the armed forces and plot a coup as the opposition planned a new protest to force the socialist leader from power. (Photo by Federico Parra / AFP)