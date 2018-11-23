Al menos 20 muertos y 25 heridos es el saldo que dejó dos atentados de hoy: el primero fue un atentado con bomba en el cinturón tribal y el segundo tres hombres atacaron el consulado chino ubicado en Karachi que dejó 7 muertos, en Pakistán.
El lugar estaba atestado de personas cuando se escuchó la detonación.
The grand facade of the colonial Empress Market after the illegal encroachments around it were bulldozed #karachi #morningafter pic.twitter.com/wBDl3grhfx
— Karachista (@karachista) November 12, 2018
El segundo asalto fue en el consulado chino en la ciudad de Karachi, situada al sur del país.
SSP South Pir Muhammad Shah and SSP Investigation South Tariq Dharejo were spotted taking positions along with the shooters.
Sindh Police officers led from the front earlier today during attack on #ChineseConsulate #Karachi pic.twitter.com/BspoLb02P9
— Sindh Police (@sindhpolicedmc) November 23, 2018
"Fue un atentado terrorista, pero no está claro si fue un artefacto explosivo improvisado o un suicida"
Men in Uniform in action at the Chinese #Consulate terror attack. #Karachi #CPEC pic.twitter.com/tEqkm8LeTj
— Atif Mateen Ansari 🇵🇰 (@AtifMatinansari) November 23, 2018
Se puede apreciar a los tres asaltantes que atacaron el consulado chino, ubicado en la ciudad de Karachi.
#ChineseConsulate | CCTV of Terrorists attack, they were coming very easily.#Karachi#Pakistan#China@april_mesa pic.twitter.com/siWywtHpeN
— Javed Iqbal (@JavedIqbal_pk) November 23, 2018
