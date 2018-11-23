Al menos 20 muertos y 25 heridos es el saldo que dejó dos atentados de hoy: el primero fue un atentado con bomba en el cinturón tribal y el segundo tres hombres atacaron el consulado chino ubicado en Karachi que dejó 7 muertos, en Pakistán.

El lugar estaba atestado de personas cuando se escuchó la detonación.

El segundo asalto fue en el consulado chino en la ciudad de Karachi, situada al sur del país.

"Fue un atentado terrorista, pero no está claro si fue un artefacto explosivo improvisado o un suicida"

Se puede apreciar a los tres asaltantes que atacaron el consulado chino, ubicado en la ciudad de Karachi.

MÁS SOBRE ESTE TEMA:

Pakistán: miles de personas asistieron al funeral de Sami ul Haq, "el padre de los talibanes" 

Al menos 20 muertos y 25 heridos en un atentado con bomba en un bazar de Pakistán

La cristiana paquistaní Asia Bibi fue liberada pero sigue en Pakistán ante las violentas protestas de los islamistas 

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Consulado Chino Karachi Pakistán