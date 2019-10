View this post on Instagram

On #WorldMentalHealthDay we're proud to see @England supporting the #HeadsUp campaign ⚽️to change the conversation on Mental Health. Heads Up – launched by The Football Association and @Heads_Together and spearheaded by The Duke of Cambridge – is harnessing the influence and popularity of football to help show the nation that we all have mental health and it is just as important as physical health. Football is our national game – loved, watched, played and celebrated by many millions in the UK. It’s time we start talking about mental health as much and as comfortably as we talk about football. As part of the campaign, we’ve teamed up with @GiveUsAShoutInsta to provide a 24/7, free and confidential text messaging service for anyone in crisis. Anyone can text Heads Up to 85258 🇬🇧📱 any time of day or night to speak to a trained volunteer over text. Visit the link in our bio to find out more about Heads Up. #WMHD #text85258