Trump, before taking off for Argentina on Thursday, was equivocal about reaching an agreement. "I think we're very close to doing something with China, but I don't know that I want to do it, because what we have right now is billions and billions of dollars coming into the United States in the form of tariffs and taxes," he said. "I really don't know. I think China wants to make a deal. I'm open to making a deal, but, frankly, I like the deal we have right now." (Goldman Sachs still rates escalation as more likely than a pause.)