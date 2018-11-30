Thousands of demonstrators are flooding a downtown avenue in Buenos Aires to protest the Group of 20 summit taking place in the Argentine capital.
They're waving flags and holding up banners with slogans like "Go away G-20" and "Go away Trump."
Activists from France, Germany, Italy and several Latin American nations are taking part alongside Argentines in a demonstration organized by left-leaning groups and labor unions. It's occurring more than 6 miles (10 kilometers) from the summit meeting.
About 22,000 police officers and other security forces are guarding the leaders during the two-day summit that began Friday.
Argentina is the first South American country to host the G-20.
Argentine authorities have said they will not tolerate violence or allow the gathering to be disrupted.
(AP)
Comentarios