💃🏻 Baila, Selena! On this day in 1995, Selena broke attendance records at this iconic concert for the third consecutive year with 64,831 attendees. Here are some of Selena's signature dance moves from this memorable concert. 💜 Relive this unforgettable show now on iTunes. #SelenaLastConcert bit.ly/SelenaLastConcert