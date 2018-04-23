Dwayne "La Roca" Johnson y Lauren Hashian le dieron la bienvenida a la nueva integrante de la familia.
El actor de 45 años de edad compartió en sus redes sociales una foto de la recién nacida.
"Piel con piel. Es nuestro maná. Bendecidos y orgullosos de traer otra niña fuerte a este mundo", escribió el actor junto a la imagen. "Tiana Gia Johnson llegó a este mundo como una fuerza de la naturaleza y Mamá @laurenhashianofficial hizo el trabajo de parto y dio a luz como una verdadera estrella de rock".
Según reportó E! News, Tiana Gia nació el martes 17 de abril. La pequeña es la segunda hija de la pareja, quienes también son padres de Jasmine Lia, de 2 años de edad.
El luchador profesional también tiene una hija de 16 años llamada Simone Alexandra, fruto de una relación anterior.
Skin to skin. Our mana. Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world. Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama @laurenhashianofficial labored and delivered like a true rockstar. I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia’s delivery, it’s hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for @laurenhashianofficial and all mamas and women out there. Word to the wise gentlemen, it’s critical to be by your lady’s head when she’s delivering, being as supportive as you can.. holding hands, holding legs, whatever you can do. But, if you really want to understand the single most powerful and primal moment life will ever offer – watch your child being born. Its a life changer and the respect and admiration you have for a woman, will forever be boundless. And to my third and youngest daughter, Tiana Gia – like I did when your two older sisters Simone Alexandra and Jasmine Lia were born, you have my word, I’ll love, protect, guide and make ya laugh for the rest of my life. Your crazy dad has many responsibilities and wears many hats in this big ol’ world, but being your dad will always be the one I’m most proud to wear. Oh and one more thing.. you’re gonna love rollin’ in daddy’s pick up truck. #TianaGiaJohnson🌺 #3rdDaughter #BlessesAndGratefulMan #ImInTROUBLE
"Fui criado y siempre me rodearon mujeres fuertes y amorosas durante toda mi vida, pero después de participar del parto de Tia, es difícil expresar el amor, respeto y admiración que siento por @laurenhasianofficial y todas las mamas del mundo", escribió el acto.
Y agregó, emocionado: "Un consejo caballeros, es crucial estar al lado de sus mujeres cuando están dando a luz… agarrando sus manos, sujetando sus piernas o lo que puedan hacer. Si quieren entender realmente el momento más primario que la vida les ofrecerá entonces tienen que ver nacer a un hijo. Realmente cambia tu vida y el respeto y la admiración que sientes por las mujeres no tendrá límites".
