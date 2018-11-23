Durante este Black Friday, se ofrecen nuevas vías para que los clientes obtengan descuentos en internet y en tienda más fácil y rápido en la era de la gratificación instantánea.
TELEVISORES
LG C8P Series 55-inch HDR UHD Smart OLED TV $1,796.99 en B&H Photo o Newegg (Precio Regular $2,496.99)
Vizio P-Series Quantum 65-inch 4K HDR TV $1,499.99 en Best Buy o Target (Precio Regular $2,099.99)
Vizio P-Series (55-inch) 4K HDR TV $649.99 en Best Buy (Precio Regular $799.99)
TCL 6 Series 65-inch 4K HDR Roku TV $899.99 en Best Buy (Precio Regular $969.99)
Sony X850F Series 65-inch 4K HDR TV $999.99 en Best Buy (Precio Regular $1,399.99)
Samsung Q6F Series 49-inch QLED 4K HDR TV $697.99 en Newegg (Precio Regular $1,399.99)
VIDEOJUEGOS, CONSOLAS, DISCOS
Nintendo Switch bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $299 en Walmart
PS4 Slim 1TB bundle with Spider-Man $199 (Precio Regular $299) en Best Buy, Walmart, GameStop
Xbox One S Minecraft Creators Bundle $199 (Precio Regular $299) en Newegg, Best Buy, Walmart, GameStop
Skytek Legacy pre-built desktop w/ i7-8700K procesador, RTX 2080 GPU, 16GB RAM, 250GB SSD, 1TB HDD $1,500 (Precio Regular $1,800) en Walmart
SkyTech Gaming Shadow Mini pre-built desktop w/ Ryzen 7 2600, Radeon RX 580, 500GB SSD, y más $619 (Precio Regular $1,000) en Walmart
Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2080 Gaming OC por $750 (Precio Regular $830)
Zotac GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Mini por $350 (Precio Regular $400) en B&H y Newegg
EVGA GeForce GTX 1060 Gaming ACX 2.0 por $200
Samsung 860 EVO 1TB $128 (Precio Regular $178-$200) en Amazon, B&H, Newegg o Walmart
Samsung 860 EVO 2TB $295 (Precio Regular $400) en Amazon, B&H, Newegg o Dell
Corsair Vengeance RGB 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4 3000 C15 desktop RAM for $125 (Precio Regular $216) en Amazon o Newegg
Steam Link wireless/wired PC to TV streaming gadget $2.50 (Precio Regular $50)
Xbox One X bundle with Battlefield V and extra controller $429.99 en Best Buy (Precio Regular $499.99)
Shadow of the Tomb Raider (PS4, Xbox One, PC) $27 (Precio Regular $59)
God of War (PS4) $17 (Precio Regular $39)
Assassin's Creed Odyssey $27 (Precio Regular $59)
Madden 19 $27 (Precio Regular $59)
FIFA 19 $27 (Precio Regular $59)
COD Black Ops 4 $38 (Precio Regular $59)
NBA 2K19 $37 (Precio Regular $59)
Far Cry 5 $24.99 (Precio Regular $59)
TELÉFONOS
OnePlus 6 $429 (Precio Regular $529)
Pixel 3 $649 (Precio Regular $799) en Google Store
Pixel 3 XL $699 (Precio Regular $899) en Google Store
Ahorro de $400 en Pixel 3 en Best Buy (Contrato con Verizon)
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 $799 (Precio Regular $999) en Walmart, Samsung, Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S9 $519 (Precio Regular $719) en Amazon, Samsung, Walmart, B&H Photo
AURICULARES
Sony 1000XM2 auriculares inalámbricos con cancelación de ruido $199 en Best Buy (Precio Regular $349)
Plantronics BackBeat Go 810 $119.99 (Precio Regular $149) en Amazon
Beats Studio 3 auriculares inalámbricos $279.99 (Precio Regular $349.99) en Target
Audio-Technica A & AD auriculares desde $59.99 en Massdrop
Jabra Elite 65t $119.99 (Precio Regular $169.99) en Amazon
Plantronics BackBeat Fit 3100 $129 (Precio Regular $149.99) en Amazon
DISPOSITIVOS INTELIGENTES
Echo Dot, 3ra Gen $24 (Precio Regular $49.99) at Amazon
Echo Plus, 2da Gen $109.99 (Precio Regular $149.99)
Echo Spot $89.99 (Precio Regular $129.99)
Sonos One $174.99 (Precio Regular $199.99) en Best Buy o Sonos
Sonos Beam $349 (Precio Regular $399)
Google Home Hub $99.99 (Precio Regular $149.99) en Best Buy, B&H Photo, o Target
Google Home Hub with $10 in Vudu credit $99.99 en Walmart (Precio Regular $149.99)
Google Home Mini and Chromecast bundle, including $15 in Vudu credit $45 en Walmart (Precio Regular $74)
COMPUTADORAS LAPTOPS
Ahorro de $50 en cada modelo de Microsoft Surface Go (Precio Regular desde$349) en Microsoft Store
Acer Nitro 5 (Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, GTX 1050 Ti) $599 (Precio Regular $799) en Best Buy
Dell Inspiron Chromebook 11 2-in-1 $199 en Dell (Precio Regular $279)
Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 $349 en Samsung (Precio Regular $499)
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme $1,349 en Lenovo (Precio Regular $1,871)
Walmart incorporó un mapa digital a su aplicación para celulares que facilita que los compradores encuentren la ubicación exacta de un artículo en la tienda.
Los compradores tienen además nuevas opciones de envío gratuito a su disposición. Target se adelantó a Walmart y Amazon y ofrece dos días de envíos gratuitos sin compra mínima. El líder de ventas online, Amazon, lo siguió bajando el importe mínimo a 25 dólares, mientras que Walmart mantuvo el límite en sus tradicionales 35 dólares.
*Precios en dólar estadounidense. Fuente theverge.com
