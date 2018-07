#Antonov: Russian embassy is taking every possible step to solve the problem of Maria Butina’s detention in the US as soon as possible. There is nothing new in this case. The US intelligence services hunt for Russian citizens not only in the #US🇺🇸, but also in other countries. pic.twitter.com/3oJOqWg3It

— Russia in USA 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbUSA) July 18, 2018