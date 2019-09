View this post on Instagram

🗣🗣 I am posting this to clear everything! I had no clue that Avery had a warrant for his arrest i was in the dark and had no idea! After the weigh in, i had no offer to fight Romero Duno. I sold the tickets, My fans are watching this fight bc of me which i thank and am grateful! But I’ve been treated like shit and been given peanuts! I will not continue to let my self get fucked! That was a fake story out that i was scared to fight duno! I want to fight him get to the fucking table so we can fight tmmr night! Let’s get the fight done, or am i still of no value??? @goldenboy @makeawar @oscardelahoya