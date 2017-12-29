Aunque parezca paradójico —decía Oscar Wilde—, "la vida imita al arte mucho más que el arte imita a la vida". En tiempos de masiva circulación de información por Internet, se cumple esta sentencia con la acción de cientos de miles de usuarios en redes sociales. Por eso ahora el estadounidense Wes Anderson, famoso por el particular universo visual que contextualiza sus películas, es un poderoso influencer.
#AccidentalWesAnderson Kew Palace | Richmond, England | c. 1631 • • Kew Palace is a British royal palace in Kew Gardens on the banks of the Thames – up river from London. It was originally a large complex but few elements survived over the years • • Built atop the undercroft of an earlier building, the main surviving building is known as the Dutch House – pictured here. Its royal occupation lasted from around 1728 until 1818, with a final short-lived occupation in 1844 • • The Dutch House remained unoccupied from 1844 until 1898, when Queen Victoria transferred it and Queen Charlotte's Cottage to Kew Gardens to mark her Diamond Jubilee • • By this time the palace's stables and most of the service wing had been demolished in 1881. A replica 17th-century Dutch garden was added to the house's rear in 1969 • • The house remained open to the public until 1996, when a major restoration project commenced. This not only included physical restoration to the building, but also weaving of period draperies and other fabric décor carried out by master weaver Ian Dale of Scotland • • The building was used to hold a dinner hosted by Charles, Prince of Wales to celebrate the 80th birthday of Queen Elizabeth II on 21 April 2006 – a few days later it reopened as a visitor attraction • • The Dutch House name originated in the supposedly Dutch style of architecture, known as Artisan Mannerist and dominated by Dutch gables – this style was actually more prevalent in London, East Anglia and East Kent than the Netherlands at the time • • The Dutch House is Grade I listed, and open to visitors. It is cared for by an independent charity, Historic Royal Palaces, which receives no funding from the Government or the Crown • • Know more? Please comment below! • • 📸: @andrewafram • ✍️: @wikipedia • • #AccidentallyWesAnderson #WesAnderson #VscoArchitecture #Vsco #DutchHouse #SymmetricalMonsters #UnitedKingdom #Richmond #KewPalace #KewGardens
Más bien, debería decirse que la estética de sus elogiadas obras cinematográficas (Los excéntricos Tenembaum, Vida acuática, Gran Hotel Budapest, entre otras) es tendencia en Reddit e Instagram, en donde miles de usuarios postean en la cuenta @AccidentallyWesAnderson aquellos paisajes, construcciones y diseño de interiores que les recuerdan, y caben perfectamente en el patrón estético del director, productor y guionista de 48 años. El pequeño fenómeno derivó en la construcción de la página web que lleva el mismo nombre y que se presenta como "un libro de imágenes para viajeros ávidos y aspirantes a aventureros: una muestra de las infinitas oportunidades de experimentar un diseño distintivo y narrativas inesperadas".
#AccidentalWesAnderson Bodie Island Light | Outer Banks, North Carolina | c. 1872 • • The current Bodie Island Lighthouse is the third that has stood in this vicinity of Bodie Island on the Outer Banks in North Carolina and was built in 1872 • • It stands 156 feet (48 m) tall and is located on the Roanoke Sound side of the first island that is part of the Cape Hatteras National Seashore. There are 214 steps that spiral to the top • • The 170-foot structure is one of only a dozen (!!!) remaining tall, brick tower lighthouses in the United States — and one of the few with an original first-order Fresnel lens to cast its light • • While some people pronounce the name with a long "o" sound, it is traditionally pronounced as body. According to folklore it is due to the number of dead sailors washed ashore from wrecked ships along this portion of the East Coast, which has long been known as the Graveyard of the Atlantic but that is not true • • The name is actually derived from the Body family who once owned the land that was a separate barrier island prior to 1811 • • After a hurricane – Hurricane Irene – caused major damage in 2011, funding was obtained to restore the lighthouse. Once completed, there was a re-lighting ceremony on April 18, 2013, and the lighthouse was opened for the general public to climb the following day • • Know more? Please comment below! • • 📸: @john_presnell • ✍️: @wikipedia • #AccidentallyWesAnderson #WesAnderson #VscoArchitecture #Vsco #BodieIsland #SymmetricalMonsters #NorthCarilina #OuterBanks
Wes Anderson es, desde hace dos décadas, un cineasta original y distintivo por crear escenas que desdibujan las líneas entre lo real y lo irreal, con un toque retro que sin embargo, siempre se dispara hacia el futuro. Su extrema simetría y paletas de colores a veces desconcertantes (pero que nunca desentonan) dan la impresión de un mundo único e irrepetible. Es un toque de distinción tan reconocible que influye en la creación artística occidental de las últimas dos décadas, al punto de generar la certeza de una conexión de sensibilidad estética con toda una generación. Edificios de una detallada simetría, interiores de grandiosa decadencia, excéntricos estampados y una paleta cromática desacompasada con un atractivo estilo retro, parecen haber avanzado sobre el cine, la moda y el diseño de interiores de este tiempo. Y todo por las películas de Wes Anderson.
#AccidentalWesAnderson Villa Sola Cabiati | Lake Como, Italy | c. 1500s • • Built in the 16th century, Villa Sola Cabiati is described as the “pearl” of Lake Como • • Also known as “La Quiete”, the Villa is famous for being one of the most stunning villas in a wonderland of stunning villas, and for being the 18th-century vacation home of the very wealthy Duke Gabrio Serbelloni • • The Duke’s children transformed La Quiete into its current Baroque dream, filling it with a museum’s worth of paintings, frescoes, porcelains, tapestries, and furnishings • • The villa even houses a bed slept in by Napoleon and his wife Joséphine de Beauharnais, which the family transported from Milan’s Palazzo Serbelloni during World War II • • The six-bedroom villa and its many wonders remained the property of the Serbelloni family for hundreds of years, only experienced by the select few who rented it each summer • • Recently, the Grand Hotel Tremezzo, has begun to manage the villa. Guests of the hotel will now be able to visit the villa, while the villa’s vast collections will be available to view by appointment • • The Serbelloni coat of arms still decks the villa façade while the motto engraved above the entrance, villulae quietem, the stillness of a small villa, evokes those days of total tranquility • • Know more? Please comment below! • • 📸: @a_c_r_o_t_e_r_i_o_n • ✍️: @christinalperez via @voguemagazine • #AccidentallyWesAnderson #WesAnderson #VscoArchitecture #Vsco #LakeComo #SymmetricalMonsters #Italy
El propósito de estas cuentas "de culto" es que los usuarios publiquen fotos de arquitectura del mundo real y escenas con las que tropezaron -de ahí viene lo de "accidental"- que parecen ser una toma fija en una de las películas de Anderson. Están en todo el mundo: desde baños y escaleras hasta calles y edificios de una ciudad. Incluso un espectador no familiarizado con el estilo-Anderson puede navegar por la colección de fotos y entender fácilmente el sentido de las imágenes puestas a disposición.
#AccidentalWesAnderson Woods | Mackinac Island, Michigan | c. 1905 • • The Woods is a European & American restaurant located in a Bavarian-style 1905 home on Mackinac Island, Michigan – a small island located at the eastern end of the Straits of Mackinac within Lake Huron. The restaurant is reached via horse-drawn carriage and is also home to the oldest operating Duckpin bowling lane in the United States • • Duckpin bowling is a variation of 10-pin bowling that originated back in the 1900s utilizing smaller pins and a ball that is lighter than typical 10-pin bowling balls. All duckpin bowling was manual until 1953 when the first automatic pin setter was introduced • • The restaurant is associated with the nearby Grand Hotel, a historic hotel and coastal resort built in 1887 • • The Grand Hotel was constructed in the late 19th century, and it’s restaurant advertises itself as also having the world's largest porch – at some 660 feet (200 m) in length, overlooking a vast Tea Garden and the resort-scale Esther Williams swimming pool • • The hotel is well known for a number of notable visitors, including five U.S. presidents, Russian presidents Vladimir Putin and Dmitri Medvedev, inventor Thomas Edison, and author Mark Twain • • In 1957, the Grand Hotel was designated a State Historic Building. Then in 1972 it was named to the National Register of Historic Places, and finally on June 29, 1989, the hotel was made a National Historic Landmark • • Know more? Please comment below! • • 📸: @gsgeorge • ✍️: @wikipedia • #AccidentallyWesAnderson #WesAnderson #VscoArchitecture #Vsco #Duckpin #Bowling #SymmetricalMonsters #MackinacIsland #Michigan
Todo comenzó con una foto los príncipes de Austria Ivonne y Alexander que data de 1955. El moderador de Reddit Simon Harris se topó con ella hace unos seis meses y tuvo una iluminación. "Alguien escribió en los comentarios que parecía sacada de una de las películas de Wes Anderson… Comenzó de a poco, durante semanas sumó pocas visitas pero una mañana explotó". La cuenta de Reddit suma en la actualidad más de 165 mil suscriptores, y en Instagram más de 110 mil seguidores. "Comencé la cuenta una vez que la descubrí en Reddit, alrededor de junio de este año", cuenta Wally Koval, ejecutivo de marketing neoyorquino que tuvo la visión. "Pensé que sería interesante contar con lo mejor de lo mejor en el contenido diario del Subreddit, y también proporcionar un poco más de información sobre las ubicaciones que se presentaban. La respuesta fue abrumadora, cuanto menos. La cuenta creció enormemente en un corto período de tiempo, y ahora recibo múltiples posteos a diario".
A partir de esas presentaciones, Koval trabaja con una intrigante colección de imágenes aspirantes a integrar el "mundo Anderson" seleccionados de todo el mundo: un juzgado de color vainilla con un patio de verdísimo césped en Texas; una piscina cubierta enmarcada por ventanas arqueadas y paredes de color amarillo limón en la India; un par de escaleras mecánicas rosas en una estación de metro en Singapur. Y, como es verdad para cada película emblemática de Anderson, los ajustes pueden ser diferentes pero un hilo común los conecta: "Cada fotografía debe tener una composición simétrica, una paleta de colores típicamente pastel y un toque de nostalgia", explica Koval. "Realmente, no se trata solo de un detalle en particular, sino de que todos se combinen en una toma que te mueva de alguna manera, y creo que eso ocurre en todo lo que el produce".
#AccidentalWesAnderson Húsavík Light | Húsavík, Iceland | c. 1956 • • The Húsavík Light is a lighthouse off the north Eastern coast of Iceland, boasting an interesting semicircular cylindrical concrete tower standing 39 feet (12 meters) tall, and a multi-colored lantern and gallery inset in the top • • Located on the east side of Skjálfandi Bay, the town of Húsavík is actually a fishing port with a population of about 2400; it is one of the largest and most accessible locations in northeastern Iceland • • The lighthouse is located on a promontory on the north side of the entrance to Húsavík harbor, about 2 km (1.2 mi) west of town • • Still active today, it has a focal plane of 164 feet (50 meters) and when in use, the light will flash every 2.5 seconds either the color white, red or green depending on the direction it is facing • • While the site is open to the public, the Tower is restricted to authorized personnel • • Know more? Please comment below! • • 📸: @matthijsvmierlo • #AccidentallyWesAnderson #WesAnderson #VscoArchitecture #Vsco #SymmetricalMonsters #Húsavík #Iceland
Hay más. La sala de conferencias del estadio 1 de Mayo de Pyongyang, Corea del Norte; un bistró de Ciudad de Guatemala llamado "Madero Café"; un parque infantil bautizado "Moomin World" ubicado al sudoeste de Islandia; una centenaria pastelería de Varsovia; un palacio azul y amarillo de San Petersburgo y Misurina, un pequeño pueblo del Norte de Italia, cerca de la frontera con Austria, son algunas de las locaciones que usuarios de todo el mundo postearon con evidente complicidad. Todos saben de qué se trata, y a qué se refieren las imágenes. "Estamos preparados para explorar el diseño único, simétrico, atípico, distintivo de una sorprendente arquitectura que nos inspira a todos", reza el texto que da la bienvenida a los visitantes de la web. E invita: "simplemente tomá una foto, subila e inspiranos". No resulta casual que en la lista aparezcan Islandia y Corea del Norte, dos de los países cuyas imágenes de paisajes y construcciones arquitectónicas resultan las más posteadas porque, al contrario de la denominación "accidental" que recibe esta nueva religión, parecen completamente "intencionales". Tal es la popularidad e influencia de la obra de Anderson en el arte de las primeras décadas del siglo XXI.
#AccidentalWesAnderson Chesme Church | Saint Petersburg, Russia | c. 1780 • • Church of Saint John the Baptist at Chesme Palace, also called the Church of the Nativity of St. John the Baptist, is a small Russian Orthodox Church in Saint Petersburg, Russia • • It was built by the Russian court architect Yury Felten in 1780, at the direction of Catherine the Great, Empress of Russia • • It was erected adjacent to the Chesme Palace to commemorate the anniversary of Russia's 1770 victory over Turkish forces in Chesme Bay in the Aegean Sea during the Russo-Turkish War of 1768–1774. • • The church and the Chesme Palace became a labour camp when the Soviet government occupied it and In 1923, the church was closed and used as a storehouse • • Between 1941 and 1945, the church suffered damages during the "Great Patriotic War", then during the Second World War, the Institute of Aviation Technology took possession of the Church and the Chesme Palace • • During 1970–75, it was fully restored under the supervision of the architects M.I. Tolstov and A.P. Kulikov, and in 1977, the church became a museum of the Battle of Chesme (with artifacts from the Central Naval Museum) • • Religious control was restored to the Russian Orthodox Church in 1991, and regular church services have been held at the church since then • • Know more? Please comment below! • • 📸: @piffpaffpuff • ✍️️: @wikipedia • #AccidentallyWesAnderson #WesAnderson #VscoArchitecture #Vsco #StPetersburg #Russia
El mismísimo director, de quién en marzo 2018 en Estados Unidos se estrenará la película realizada con la técnica stop-motion Isle of Dogs -la primera en cuatro años, desde Gran Hotel Budapest-, ya lo hizo. Viajó por el mundo, tomó fotos y encontró las mejores locaciones para sus películas. Se cuenta que para Gran Hotel… visitó cinco países hasta encontrar el lugar indicado: Görlitz, un área de la ex República Democrática Alemania, que tuvo su momento de gloria a partir de ahí. Luego del "descubrimiento" de Anderson, allí se filmaron Bastardos sin gloria, Operación Monumento, El lector y La ladrona de libros.
#AccidentalWesAnderson Schloss Wackerbarth | Radebeul, Germany | c. 1730 • • Schloss Wackerbarth or 'Wackerbarths Ruh' is a Baroque castle surrounded by vineyards in the Radebeul district of Niederlößnitz on the road to Meißen , which serves as the seat of the Saxon State Winery • • The vineyard belongs to Radebeuler Johannisberg and is located in the historical preservation area of Radebeul which forms a foothill of the landscape conservation area above Lößnitz • • The history of Castle Wackerbarth actually began in 1727 when the Count of Wackerbarth bought the land and the vineyards in the surrounding area • • The Count, a minister of Saxon King August the Strong and Governor of Dresden, built "Castle Wackerbarth's Peace" between 1727 and 1730 by none other than the king's master builder, Christoph Knöffel • • The small Lusthaus, the Belvedere, was even erected by the famous architect Matthäus Daniel Pöppelmann • • Legends tell of excessive feasts full of splendor arranged by the Electorate court – Castle Wackerbarth was soon to become a temple for the zest for life and also a temple of wine • • Know more? Please comment below! • • 📸: @johnoyo • #AccidentallyWesAnderson #WesAnderson #VscoArchitecture #Vsco
Ahora sus fans están haciendo el mismo trabajo. "Creo que la gente se muestra intrigada con estos lugares porque te transportan a una película de Wes Anderson que quizás aún no exista", explica Koval, el iniciador de la tendencia. "O tal vez es lo que algunos de nosotros hemos sospechado desde un principio: este es el mundo de Wes Anderson y simplemente todos nosotros estamos viviendo en él".
#AccidentalWesAnderson Hawa Mahal | Jaipur, India | c. 1799 • • Hawa Mahal, roughly translating to "Palace of winds" or "Palace of the Breeze" is a palace in Jaipur, India, built in 1799 by Maharaja Sawai Pratap Singh • • The name is derived from its initial use, essentially a high screen wall built so that the women of the royal family could observe street festivals while unseen from the outside • • The unique five-story exterior is akin to the honeycomb of a beehive with its 953 small windows called jharokhas decorated with intricate latticework • • Constructed of red and pink sandstone, the palace sits on the edge of the City Palace, Jaipur, and extends to the zenana, or women's chambers • • It is one of the top visitor attractions in Jaipur • • 📸: @winnieariane • #AccidentallyWesAnderson #WesAnderson #VscoArchitecture
