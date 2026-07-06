Las mejores postales que dejó el México vs Inglaterra en los octavos de final del Mundial 2026

El Estadio Ciudad de México fue testigo de uno de los encuentros más emocionantes de los octavos de final del Mundial 2026.
La Selección Mexicana luchó hasta el final, pero Inglaterra terminó imponiéndose 3-2 para quedarse con el boleto a los cuartos de final.
El partido dejó momentos de alta intensidad, desde la salida de ambos equipos al terreno de juego y el apoyo de miles de aficionados en las tribunas, hasta las jugadas más destacadas, los goles y las emociones que marcaron la eliminación del conjunto dirigido por Javier Aguirre.
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A continuación, te presentamos las mejores postales que dejó el duelo entre México e Inglaterra, uno de los partidos más esperados de la fase de eliminación directa del Mundial 2026.
Las mejores imágenes del México vs Inglaterra tras la eliminación del Tri
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Mexico v England - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico - July 5, 2026 The teams walk out before the match REUTERS/Henry Romero
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Mexico v England - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico - July 5, 2026 Mexico players line up during the national anthems before the match REUTERS/Eloisa Sanchez
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Mexico v England - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico - July 5, 2026 England players pose for a team group photo before the match REUTERS/Henry Romero
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Mexico v England - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico - July 5, 2026 Mexico players pose for a team group photo before the match REUTERS/Henry Romero
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Mexico v England - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico - July 5, 2026 Mexico's Raul Jimenez shoots at goal REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Mexico v England - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico - July 5, 2026 Mexico's Gilberto Mora in action with England's Elliot Anderson REUTERS/Paul Childs
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Mexico v England - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico - July 5, 2026 England's Jude Bellingham in action with Mexico's Erik Lira REUTERS/Eloisa Sanchez
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Mexico v England - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico - July 5, 2026 England's Anthony Gordon in action with Mexico's Erik Lira REUTERS/Eloisa Sanchez
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Mexico v England - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico - July 5, 2026 England's Jordan Pickford in action as he saves a header from Mexico's Raul Jimenez REUTERS/Henry Romero
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Mexico v England - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico - July 5, 2026 England's Jordan Pickford in action as he saves a header from Mexico's Raul Jimenez REUTERS/Henry Romero
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Mexico v England - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico - July 5, 2026 England's Jordan Pickford in action as he saves a header from Mexico's Raul Jimenez REUTERS/Henry Romero
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Mexico v England - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico - July 5, 2026 General view inside the stadium during the match REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Mexico v England - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico - July 5, 2026 England's Marc Guehi in action with Mexico's Cesar Montes during a corner REUTERS/Eloisa Sanchez
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Mexico v England - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico - July 5, 2026 Mexico's Erik Lira in action with England's Jude Bellingham REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Mexico v England - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico - July 5, 2026 England's Jude Bellingham during the match REUTERS/Eloisa Sanchez
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Mexico v England - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico - July 5, 2026 England's Elliot Anderson in action with Mexico's Gilberto Mora REUTERS/Paul Childs
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Mexico v England - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico - July 5, 2026 Mexico's Luis Romo in action REUTERS/Eloisa Sanchez
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Mexico v England - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico - July 5, 2026 England's Elliot Anderson in action with Mexico's Gilberto Mora and Raul Jimenez REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Mexico v England - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico - July 5, 2026 England's Jude Bellingham in action with Mexico's Erik Lira REUTERS/Paul Childs
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Mexico v England - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico - July 5, 2026 Mexico's Raul Jimenez in action with England's Jordan Pickford REUTERS/Henry Romero
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Mexico v England - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico - July 5, 2026 England's Jude Bellingham scores their first goal REUTERS/Eloisa Sanchez
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Mexico v England - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico - July 5, 2026 England's Jude Bellingham scores their first goal REUTERS/Eloisa Sanchez
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Mexico v England - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico - July 5, 2026 England's Jude Bellingham scores their first goal REUTERS/Eloisa Sanchez
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Mexico v England - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico - July 5, 2026 England's Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Paul Childs
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Mexico v England - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico - July 5, 2026 England's Jordan Pickford celebrates after Jude Bellingham scores their first goal REUTERS/Paul Childs
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Mexico v England - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico - July 5, 2026 England's Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Paul Childs
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Mexico v England - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico - July 5, 2026 England's Jude Bellingham scores their first goal REUTERS/Paul Childs
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Mexico v England - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico - July 5, 2026 England's Jude Bellingham scores their first goal REUTERS/Paul Childs
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Mexico v England - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico - July 5, 2026 England's Jude Bellingham scores their second goal REUTERS/Eloisa Sanchez
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Mexico v England - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico - July 5, 2026 England's Jude Bellingham scores their second goal REUTERS/Eloisa Sanchez
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Mexico v England - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico - July 5, 2026 England's Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Paul Childs
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Mexico v England - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico - July 5, 2026 England's Jordan Pickford, Nico O'Reilly and Jarell Quansah look dejected after Mexico's Julian Quinones scores their first goal REUTERS/Paul Childs
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Mexico v England - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico - July 5, 2026 England's Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Eloisa Sanchez
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Mexico v England - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico - July 5, 2026 Mexico's Julian Quinones scores their first goal past England's Jordan Pickford REUTERS/Paul Childs
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Mexico v England - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico - July 5, 2026 England's Jordan Pickford saves a shot by Mexico's Raul Jimenez REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Mexico v England - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico - July 5, 2026 England's Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Eloisa Sanchez
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Mexico v England - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico - July 5, 2026 England's Jude Bellingham scores their first goal REUTERS/Henry Romero
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Mexico v England - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico - July 5, 2026 England's Anthony Gordon lies on the ground REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Mexico v England - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico - July 5, 2026 England's Jude Bellingham in action with Mexico's Edson Alvarez REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Mexico v England - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico - July 5, 2026 England's Harry Kane scores their third goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Paul Childs
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Mexico v England - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico - July 5, 2026 England's Jude Bellingham and Anthony Gordon react after winning a penalty REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Mexico v England - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico - July 5, 2026 Mexico's Raul Rangel in action as England's Harry Kane scores their third goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Eloisa Sanchez
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Mexico v England - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico - July 5, 2026 England's Harry Kane scores their third goal from the penalty spot past Mexico's Raul Rangel REUTERS/Paul Childs
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Mexico v England - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico - July 5, 2026 England's Jordan Pickford and Marc Guehi in action with Mexico's Raul Jimenez REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Mexico v England - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico - July 5, 2026 England's Jordan Pickford and Marc Guehi in action with Mexico's Raul Jimenez REUTERS/Eloisa Sanchez
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Mexico v England - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico - July 5, 2026 England's Harry Kane scores their third goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Henry Romero
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Mexico v England - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico - July 5, 2026 Referee Alireza Faghani awards a penalty to Mexico after a VAR review REUTERS/Eloisa Sanchez
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Mexico v England - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico - July 5, 2026 England's Harry Kane fouls Mexico's Brian Gutierrez to concede a penalty REUTERS/Paul Childs
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Mexico v England - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico - July 5, 2026 Mexico's Raul Jimenez ahead of taking a penalty REUTERS/Eloisa Sanchez
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Mexico v England - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico - July 5, 2026 Mexico's Raul Jimenez scores their second goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Eloisa Sanchez
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Mexico v England - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico - July 5, 2026 Mexico's Raul Jimenez scores their second goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Eloisa Sanchez
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Mexico v England - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico - July 5, 2026 Mexico's Raul Jimenez scores their second goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Eloisa Sanchez
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Mexico v England - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico - July 5, 2026 Mexico's Raul Jimenez scores their second goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Eloisa Sanchez
¿Qué sigue para Inglaterra tras eliminar a México?
Con su victoria sobre México, la Selección de Inglaterra selló su boleto a los cuartos de final del Mundial 2026, donde ahora se medirá a Noruega, selección que dio la sorpresa al eliminar a Brasil en la ronda de octavos.
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El conjunto de los Tres Leones buscará mantener su camino rumbo al título en la siguiente fase del torneo, en un duelo que definirá a uno de los semifinalistas de la Copa del Mundo.
Inglaterra continuará su participación en territorio norteamericano con la mira puesta en seguir avanzando en la justa mundialista.