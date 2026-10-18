Madrid, 18 oct (EFE).- Programa de la tercera jornada de la fase liga de la Liga de Campeones que se disputará el martes y miércoles próximo.
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-- Programa de la tercera jornada.
- Martes 20 octubre
+ Fenerbahce (TUR) - Slavia Praga (CZE)
(Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu, Estambul; 18.45 hora CET (16.45 GMT)
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+ Sabah Baku (AZE) - Borussia Dortmund (ALE)
(Estadio Olímpico Baku; 18.45 hora CET (16.45 GMT))
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+ Liverpool (ING) - Villarreal (ESP)
(Anfield, Liverpool; 21.00 hora CET (19.00 GMT)
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+ Manchester City (ING) - AEK Atenas (GRE)
(Etihad Stadium, Manchester; 21.00 hora CET (19.00 GMT))
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+ Nápoles (ITA) - Bodo/Glimt (NOR)
(Estadio Diego Armando MAradona, Nápoles; 21.00 hora CET (19.00 GMT))
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+ Oporto (POR) - PSV Eindhoven (NED)
(Estadio Do Dragao, Oporto; 21.00 hora CET (19.00 GMT))
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+ París Saint Germain (FRA) - Barcelona (ESP)
(Parque de los Príncipes, París; 21.00 hora CET (19.00 GMT))
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+ Roma (ITA) - Slovan Bratislava (SVQ)
(Estadio Olímpico, Roma; 21.00 hora CET (19.00 GMT))
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+ Stuttgart (ALE) - Atlético Madrid (ESP)
(MHP Arena, Stuttgart; 21.00 hora CET (19.00 GMT))
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- Miércoles 21 octubre
+ Como (ITA) - Manchester United (ING)
(Estadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia, Como; 18.45 CET (16.45 GMT))
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+ Lille (FRA) - Galatasaray (TUR)
(Estadio Pierre-Mauroy, Villenueve d'Ascq; 18.45 CET (16.45 GMT))
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+ Aston Villa (ING) - Viking (NOR)
(Villa Park, Birmingham; 21.00 CET (19.45 GMT))
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+ Bayern Múnich (ALE) - Arsenal (ING)
(Estadio Allianz Arena, Múnich; 21.00 CET (19.45 GMT))
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+ Club Brujas (BEL) - Lens (FRA)
(Jan Breydel Stadion, Brujas; 21.00 CET (19.45 GMT))
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+ Inter (ITA) - Shakhtar (UKR)
(Estadio Giuseppe Meazza, Inter; 21.00 CET (19.45 GMT))
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+ Betis (ESP) - Feyenoord (NED)
(Estadio La Cartuja, Sevilla; 21.00 CET (19.45 GMT))
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+ Real Madrid (ESP) - RB Leipzig (ALE)
(Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid; 21.00 CET (19.45 GMT))
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+ Sporting CP (POR) - LASK Linz (AUS)
(Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisboa; 21.00 CET (19.45 GMT)). EFE
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