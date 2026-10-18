Espana agencias

Programa de la tercera jornada de la fase liga

Guardar

Madrid, 18 oct (EFE).- Programa de la tercera jornada de la fase liga de la Liga de Campeones que se disputará el martes y miércoles próximo.

.

PUBLICIDAD

-- Programa de la tercera jornada.

- Martes 20 octubre

+ Fenerbahce (TUR) - Slavia Praga (CZE)

(Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu, Estambul; 18.45 hora CET (16.45 GMT)

.

+ Sabah Baku (AZE) - Borussia Dortmund (ALE)

(Estadio Olímpico Baku; 18.45 hora CET (16.45 GMT))

.

+ Liverpool (ING) - Villarreal (ESP)

(Anfield, Liverpool; 21.00 hora CET (19.00 GMT)

.

+ Manchester City (ING) - AEK Atenas (GRE)

(Etihad Stadium, Manchester; 21.00 hora CET (19.00 GMT))

.

+ Nápoles (ITA) - Bodo/Glimt (NOR)

(Estadio Diego Armando MAradona, Nápoles; 21.00 hora CET (19.00 GMT))

.

+ Oporto (POR) - PSV Eindhoven (NED)

(Estadio Do Dragao, Oporto; 21.00 hora CET (19.00 GMT))

.

+ París Saint Germain (FRA) - Barcelona (ESP)

(Parque de los Príncipes, París; 21.00 hora CET (19.00 GMT))

.

+ Roma (ITA) - Slovan Bratislava (SVQ)

(Estadio Olímpico, Roma; 21.00 hora CET (19.00 GMT))

.

+ Stuttgart (ALE) - Atlético Madrid (ESP)

(MHP Arena, Stuttgart; 21.00 hora CET (19.00 GMT))

.

- Miércoles 21 octubre

+ Como (ITA) - Manchester United (ING)

(Estadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia, Como; 18.45 CET (16.45 GMT))

.

+ Lille (FRA) - Galatasaray (TUR)

(Estadio Pierre-Mauroy, Villenueve d'Ascq; 18.45 CET (16.45 GMT))

.

+ Aston Villa (ING) - Viking (NOR)

(Villa Park, Birmingham; 21.00 CET (19.45 GMT))

.

+ Bayern Múnich (ALE) - Arsenal (ING)

(Estadio Allianz Arena, Múnich; 21.00 CET (19.45 GMT))

.

+ Club Brujas (BEL) - Lens (FRA)

(Jan Breydel Stadion, Brujas; 21.00 CET (19.45 GMT))

.

+ Inter (ITA) - Shakhtar (UKR)

(Estadio Giuseppe Meazza, Inter; 21.00 CET (19.45 GMT))

.

+ Betis (ESP) - Feyenoord (NED)

(Estadio La Cartuja, Sevilla; 21.00 CET (19.45 GMT))

.

+ Real Madrid (ESP) - RB Leipzig (ALE)

(Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid; 21.00 CET (19.45 GMT))

.

+ Sporting CP (POR) - LASK Linz (AUS)

(Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisboa; 21.00 CET (19.45 GMT)). EFE

PUBLICIDAD

PUBLICIDAD

Últimas Noticias

Irene Urdangarin acompaña al rey Juan Carlos en Sanxenxo y le presenta a su nueva pareja: todo lo que se sabe del encuentro

La hija de la infanta Cristina e Iñaki Urdangarin se ha desplazado a Galicia para encontrarse con su abuelo este fin de semana

Irene Urdangarin acompaña al rey Juan Carlos en Sanxenxo y le presenta a su nueva pareja: todo lo que se sabe del encuentro

Reinhold Messner, escalador italiano, se rebela contra el turismo masivo: “Llegan en coche, sacan una foto y se van. No comen en restaurantes, no pasan la noche ni hacen excursiones”

El montañista italiano advirtió que las redes sociales concentran a miles de personas en los mismos puntos y propuso franjas horarias para distribuir mejor los flujos

Reinhold Messner, escalador italiano, se rebela contra el turismo masivo: “Llegan en coche, sacan una foto y se van. No comen en restaurantes, no pasan la noche ni hacen excursiones”

La Policía Nacional realiza un operativo para localizar migrantes en los barrios de Ceuta y decenas de ellos huyen por el monte

En su mayoría, según las autoridades, son personas que estaban en los asentamientos de las playas

La Policía Nacional realiza un operativo para localizar migrantes en los barrios de Ceuta y decenas de ellos huyen por el monte

Resultados del Sorteo 1 Super Once: ganadores y números premiados

Aqui los resultados del sorteo dados a conocer por Juegos Once; descubra si ha sido uno de los ganadores

Resultados del Sorteo 1 Super Once: ganadores y números premiados

Triplex de la Once: combinación ganadora del sorteo 1

Juegos Once anunció la combinación ganadora del Sorteo 1 de las 10:00 horas. Tenemos los números ganadores aquí mismo

Triplex de la Once: combinación ganadora del sorteo 1
MÁS NOTICIAS

NACIONAL

La Policía Nacional realiza un operativo para localizar migrantes en los barrios de Ceuta y decenas de ellos huyen por el monte

La Policía Nacional realiza un operativo para localizar migrantes en los barrios de Ceuta y decenas de ellos huyen por el monte

Cómo solicitar el voto por correo para las elecciones generales del 29-N: fechas, documentos pasos para realizar el trámite

Madrid multa con 129.000 euros a la empresa suiza que le suministra los helicópteros contra incendios porque no estuvieron operativos varios días de la campaña de verano

Buscan a una persona arrastrada por una riera crecida en Cabrera de Mar (Barcelona)

El FC Barcelona mantiene el pleno con una goleada por 2-5 ante el Real Betis y se enciende antes del Clásico

ECONOMÍA

Los datos que resumen ocho años de Pedro Sánchez en La Moncloa: 3,4 millones de ocupados más y un SMI al alza, pero la vivienda cuesta un 74% más y la cesta de la compra se ha encarecido

Los datos que resumen ocho años de Pedro Sánchez en La Moncloa: 3,4 millones de ocupados más y un SMI al alza, pero la vivienda cuesta un 74% más y la cesta de la compra se ha encarecido

Así decide el Banco de España el diseño de los billetes: analiza las miradas, el tacto y las emociones de las personas

Miguel Ángel Vázquez, presidente de los economistas: “El problema de la vivienda requiere un pacto de Estado, no podemos seguir poniendo parches cada año”

Las pensiones que permiten cobrar el subsidio para mayores de 52 años

Nueva oferta de empleo público en Andalucía: más de 400 plazas, sueldos de hasta 46.000 euros y sin título de idiomas

DEPORTES

Del “cada uno iba por su cuenta” a los Juegos Olímpicos: el freeride estará en los Alpes 2030 y España ya sueña con una medalla

Del “cada uno iba por su cuenta” a los Juegos Olímpicos: el freeride estará en los Alpes 2030 y España ya sueña con una medalla

Final española en el Masters 1.000 de Shanghái: Davidovich y Jódar competirán por un título histórico

Steve Calzada, autor del libro ‘El fútbol es descomplicado’: “Ha habido un exceso de profesionalización y el deporte cada vez va a ser más aburrido”

La reflexión de Mikel Oyarzabal sobre la educación: “Entras en un mundo paralelo y parece raro estudiar; tener formación no debería ser algo atípico en el fútbol”

Guerra en LaLiga: el Real Madrid pide la dimisión de Javier Tebas por comparar la comunicación del club con la propaganda nazi