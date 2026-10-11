Madrid, 11 oct (EFE).- Programa de la segunda jornada de la fase liga de la Liga de Campeones que se disputa el martes y miércoles:
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-- Programa de la segunda jornada.
.- Martes, 13 octubre
+ Lens (FRA) - Sporting (POR)
(Estadio Bollaert-Delelis, Lens; 18.45 hora CET (16.45 GMT))
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+ Sabah Baku (AZE) - Slavia Praga (CZE)
(Estadio Olímpico, Baku; 18.45 hora CET (16.45 GMT))
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+ Arsenal (ENG) - Lille (FRA)
(Emirates Stadium, Londres; 21.00 hora CET; 19.00 GMT)
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+ Atlético Madrid (ESP) - Manchester United (ENG)
(Estadio Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid; 21.00 hora CET; 19.00 GMT)
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+ Galatasaray (TUR) - Barcelona (ESP)
(Rams Park, Estambul; 21.00 hora CET; 19.00 GMT)
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+ Inter (ITA) - Club Brujas (BEL)
(Estadio Giuseppe Meazza, Milán; 21.00 hora CET; 19.00 GMT))
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+ Leipzig (GER) - PSV Eindhoven (NED)
(Red Bull Arena, Leipzig; 21.00 hora CET; 19.00 GMT)
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+ Viking (NOR) - Bayern Múnich (GER)
(Lyse Arena, Stavanger; 21.00 hora CET; 19.00 GMT)
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+ Villarreal (ESP) - Nápoles (ITA)
(Estadio de la Cerámica, Villarreal; 21.00 hora CET; 19.00 GMT)
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.- Miércoles, 14 octubre
+ Feyenoord (NED) - Como (ITA)
(Estadio De Kuip, Róterdam; 18.45 hora CET; 16.45 GMT)
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+ LASK Linz (AUT) - Liverpool (ENG)
(Raiffeisen Arena, Linz; 18.45 hora CET; 16.45 GMT)
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+ Aston Villa (ENG) - Fenerbahce (TUR)
(Villa Park, Birmingham; 21.00 hora CET; 19.00 GMT)
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+ Bodo/GLimt (NOR) - Borussia Dortmund (GER)
(Aspmyra Stadion, Bodo; 21.00 hora CET; 19.00 GMT)
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+ Manchester City (ENG) - París Saint Germain (FRA)
(Etihad Stadium, Manchester; 21.00 hora CET; 19.00 GMT)
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+ Betis (ESP) - Oporto (POR)
(Estadio de La Cartuja, Sevilla; 21.00 hora CET; 19.00 GMT)
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+ Roma (ITA) - Real Madrid (ESP)
(Estadio Olímpico, Roma; 21.00 hora CET; 19.00 GMT)
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+ Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) - AEK Atenas (GRE)
(Stamford Bridge, Londres; 21.00 hora CET; 19.00 GMT)
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+ Slovan Bratislava (SVK) - Stuttgart (GER)
(Tehelné Pole, Bratislava; 21.00 hora CET; 19.00 GMT). EFE
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