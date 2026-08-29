Madrid, 29 ago (EFE).- Calendario de la fase liga de la Liga de Campeones 2026-2027, según comunicó este sábado la UEFA:
. Martes 8 de septiembre de 2026:
18:45 horas (CET):
AEK Atenas - LASK.
Brujas - Aston Villa.
21:00 horas:
Borussia Dortmund - Villarreal.
Oporto - Manchester City.
Lille- Betis.
Real Madrid - Inter.
. Miércoles 9 de septiembre de 2026:
18:45 horas:
Barcelona - Feyenoord.
Stuttgart - Viking.
21:00 horas:
Liverpool - Atlético de Madrid.
París Saint-Germain - Slovan Bratislava.
Sporting de Portugal - Galatasaray.
Nápoles - Arsenal.
. Jueves 10 de septiembre de 2026:
18:45 horas:
Fenerbahçe - Roma.
PSV Eindhoven - Shakhtar Donetsk.
21:00 horas:
Como 1907 - Leipzig.
Bayern Múnich - Bodo/Glimt.
Manchester United - Sabah.
Slavia Praga - Lens.
. Martes 13 de octubre de 2026:
18:45 horas:
Lens - Sporting de Portugal.
Sabah - Slavia Praga.
21:00 horas:
Arsenal - Lille.
Atlético de Madrid - Manchester United.
Inter - Brujas.
Galatasaray - Barcelona.
Leipzig- PSV Eindhoven.
Viking - Bayern Múnich.
Villarreal - Nápoles
. Miércoles 14 de octubre de 2026:
18:45 horas:
Feyenoord - Como 1907.
LASK - Liverpool.
21:00 horas:
Roma - Real Madrid.
Aston Villa - Fenerbahçe.
Shakhtar Donetsk - AEK Atenas.
Bodø/Glimt- Borussia Dortmund.
Manchester City- Paris Saint-Germain.
Betis - Oporto.
Slovan Bratislava - Stuttgart.
. Martes 20 de octubre de 2026:
18:45 horas:
Fenerbahçe - Slavia Praga.
Sabah - Borussia Dortmund.
21:00 horas:
Roma - Slovan Bratislava.
Oporto - PSV Eindhoven.
Liverpool - Villarreal.
Manchester City- AEK Atenas.
París Saint-Germain - Barcelona.
Nápoles - Bodo/Glimt.
Stuttgart- Atlético de Madrid-
. Miércoles 21 de octubre de 2026:
18:45 horas:
Como 1907- Manchester United.
LOSC Lille - Galatasaray.
21:00 horas:
Aston Villa- Viking.
Brujas - Lens.
Bayern Múnich - Arsenal.
Inter - Shakhtar Donetsk
Real Madrid - Leipzig.
Betis - Feyenoord.
Sporting de Portugal- LASK.
. Martes 3 de noviembre de 2026:
18:45 horas:
Shakhtar Donetsk - Sporting Portugal.
Galatasaray - Stuttgart.
21:00 horas:
Atlético de Madrid - Bayern Múnich.
Barcelona- Aston Villa.
Feyenoord- Inter.
Bodø/Glimt - Lille.
LASK - Slovan Bratislava.
Manchester United - Roma.
Villarreal - París Saint-Germain.
. Miércoles 4 de noviembre de 2026:
18:45 horas:
AEK Atenas - Real Madrid.
Fenerbahçe - Liverpool.
21:00 horas:
Borussia Dortmund- Real Betis.
Oporto - Nápoles.
PSV Eindhoven - Brujas.
Leipzig - Manchester City.
Lens - Como 1907.
Slavia Praga - Arsenal.
Viking - Sabah.
. Martes 24 de noviembre de 2026:
18:45 horas:
Bodø/Glimt- LASK.
Galatasaray - Aston Villa.
21:00 horas:
Arsenal - Borussia Dortmund.
Como 1907- AEK Atenas.
Feyenoord - Oporto.
Manchester City - Nápoles.
RB Leipzig - Lens.
Real Madrid - PSV Eindhoven.
Slovan Bratislava- Real Betis.
. Miércoles 25 de noviembre de 2026:
18:45 horas:
Sabah - Barcelona.
Slavia Praga - Villarreal.
21:00 horas:
Atlético de Madrid- Viking.
Brujas - Liverpool.
Inter - Stuttgart.
Shakhtar Donetsk - Fenerbahçe.
Lille - Bayern Múnich.
París Saint-Germain - Roma.
Sporting de Portugal - Manchester United.
. Martes 8 de diciembre de 2026:
18:45 horas:
Viking - Feyenoord.
Villarreal - Sabah.
21:00 horas:
AEK Atenas - Galatasaray.
Roma- Sporting de Portugal.
Aston Villa- París Saint-Germain.
Barcelona- Manchester City.
Bayern Múnich - Slavia Praga.
Manchester United - RB Leipzig.
Nápoles - Brujas.
. Miércoles 9 de diciembre de 2026:
18:45 horas:
Betis - Como 1907.
Slovan Bratislava - Shakhtar Donetsk.
21:00 horas:
Arsenal - Real Madrid.
Borussia Dortmund - Inter.
LASK - Fenerbahçe.
Liverpool - Oporto.
PSV Eindhoven- Atlético de Madrid.
Lens - Bodø/Glimt.
Stuttgart- Lille.
. Martes 19 de enero de 2027:
18:45 horas:
Bodø/Glimt- Atlético de Madrid.
Galatasaray - Feyenoord.
21.00 horas:
AEK Atenas - Roma.
Aston Villa- Borussia Dortmund.
Inter - Liverpool.
Oporto - Slavia Praga.
Lille - Slovan Bratislava.
Real Madrid - LASK.
Stuttgart - Brujas.
. Miércoles 20 de enero de 2027:
18:45 horas:
Fenerbahçe - Villarreal.
Sabah - Nápoles.
21:00 horas:
Como 1907- Paris Saint-Germain
Manchester United - Bayern Múnich.
RB Leipzig- Shakhtar Donetsk.
Lens- Manchester City.
Real Betis - Arsenal.
Sporting de Portugal - Barcelona.
Viking - PSV Eindhoven.
. Miércoles 27 de enero de 2027:
21:00 horas:
Arsenal - Sabah.
Roma- Lille.
Atlético de Madrid - Fenerbahçe.
Borussia Dortmund - AEK Atenas.
Brujas - Bodø/Glimt.
Bayern Múnich - Real Betis.
Barcelona- Como 1907.
Shakhtar Donetsk- Real Madrid.
Feyenoord- RB Leipzig.
LASK- Oporto.
Liverpool - Lens.
Manchester City- Sporting de Portugal.
París Saint-Germain - Galatasaray.
PSV Eindhoven - Stuttgart.
Slavia Praga - Aston Villa.
Nápoles - Viking.
Villarreal - Manchester United.
Slovan Bratislava - Inter. EFE
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