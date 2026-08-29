Espana agencias

Calendario de la fase liga de la Liga de Campeones

Guardar

Madrid, 29 ago (EFE).- Calendario de la fase liga de la Liga de Campeones 2026-2027, según comunicó este sábado la UEFA:

. Martes 8 de septiembre de 2026:

18:45 horas (CET):

AEK Atenas - LASK.

Brujas - Aston Villa.

21:00 horas:

Borussia Dortmund - Villarreal.

Oporto - Manchester City.

Lille- Betis.

Real Madrid - Inter.

. Miércoles 9 de septiembre de 2026:

18:45 horas:

Barcelona - Feyenoord.

Stuttgart - Viking.

21:00 horas:

Liverpool - Atlético de Madrid.

París Saint-Germain - Slovan Bratislava.

Sporting de Portugal - Galatasaray.

Nápoles - Arsenal.

. Jueves 10 de septiembre de 2026:

18:45 horas:

Fenerbahçe - Roma.

PSV Eindhoven - Shakhtar Donetsk.

21:00 horas:

Como 1907 - Leipzig.

Bayern Múnich - Bodo/Glimt.

Manchester United - Sabah.

Slavia Praga - Lens.

. Martes 13 de octubre de 2026:

18:45 horas:

Lens - Sporting de Portugal.

 Sabah - Slavia Praga.

21:00 horas:

Arsenal - Lille.

Atlético de Madrid - Manchester United.

Inter - Brujas.

Galatasaray - Barcelona.

Leipzig- PSV Eindhoven.

Viking - Bayern Múnich.

Villarreal - Nápoles

. Miércoles 14 de octubre de 2026:

 18:45 horas:

Feyenoord - Como 1907.

LASK - Liverpool.

21:00 horas:

Roma - Real Madrid.

Aston Villa - Fenerbahçe.

Shakhtar Donetsk - AEK Atenas.

Bodø/Glimt- Borussia Dortmund.

Manchester City- Paris Saint-Germain.

Betis - Oporto.

Slovan Bratislava - Stuttgart.

. Martes 20 de octubre de 2026:

18:45 horas:

Fenerbahçe - Slavia Praga.

Sabah - Borussia Dortmund.

21:00 horas:

Roma - Slovan Bratislava.

Oporto - PSV Eindhoven.

Liverpool - Villarreal.

Manchester City- AEK Atenas.

París Saint-Germain - Barcelona.

Nápoles - Bodo/Glimt.

Stuttgart- Atlético de Madrid-

. Miércoles 21 de octubre de 2026:

18:45 horas:

Como 1907- Manchester United.

LOSC Lille - Galatasaray.

21:00 horas:

Aston Villa- Viking.

Brujas - Lens.

Bayern Múnich - Arsenal.

Inter - Shakhtar Donetsk

Real Madrid - Leipzig.

Betis - Feyenoord.

Sporting de Portugal- LASK.

. Martes 3 de noviembre de 2026:

18:45 horas:

Shakhtar Donetsk - Sporting Portugal.

Galatasaray - Stuttgart.

21:00 horas:

Atlético de Madrid - Bayern Múnich.

Barcelona- Aston Villa.

Feyenoord- Inter.

Bodø/Glimt - Lille.

LASK - Slovan Bratislava.

Manchester United - Roma.

Villarreal - París Saint-Germain.

. Miércoles 4 de noviembre de 2026:

18:45 horas:

AEK Atenas - Real Madrid.

Fenerbahçe - Liverpool.

21:00 horas:

Borussia Dortmund- Real Betis.

Oporto - Nápoles.

PSV Eindhoven - Brujas.

Leipzig - Manchester City.

Lens - Como 1907.

Slavia Praga - Arsenal.

Viking - Sabah.

. Martes 24 de noviembre de 2026:

18:45 horas:

Bodø/Glimt- LASK.

Galatasaray - Aston Villa.

21:00 horas:

Arsenal - Borussia Dortmund.

Como 1907- AEK Atenas.

Feyenoord - Oporto.

Manchester City - Nápoles.

RB Leipzig - Lens.

Real Madrid - PSV Eindhoven.

Slovan Bratislava- Real Betis.

. Miércoles 25 de noviembre de 2026:

18:45 horas:

Sabah - Barcelona.

Slavia Praga - Villarreal.

21:00 horas:

Atlético de Madrid- Viking.

Brujas - Liverpool.

Inter - Stuttgart.

Shakhtar Donetsk - Fenerbahçe.

Lille - Bayern Múnich.

París Saint-Germain - Roma.

Sporting de Portugal - Manchester United.

. Martes 8 de diciembre de 2026:

18:45 horas:

Viking - Feyenoord.

Villarreal - Sabah.

21:00 horas:

AEK Atenas - Galatasaray.

Roma- Sporting de Portugal.

Aston Villa- París Saint-Germain.

Barcelona- Manchester City.

Bayern Múnich - Slavia Praga.

Manchester United - RB Leipzig.

Nápoles - Brujas.

. Miércoles 9 de diciembre de 2026:

18:45 horas:

Betis - Como 1907.

Slovan Bratislava - Shakhtar Donetsk.

21:00 horas:

Arsenal - Real Madrid.

Borussia Dortmund - Inter.

LASK - Fenerbahçe.

Liverpool - Oporto.

PSV Eindhoven- Atlético de Madrid.

Lens - Bodø/Glimt.

Stuttgart- Lille.

. Martes 19 de enero de 2027:

18:45 horas:

Bodø/Glimt- Atlético de Madrid.

Galatasaray - Feyenoord.

21.00 horas:

AEK Atenas - Roma.

Aston Villa- Borussia Dortmund.

Inter - Liverpool.

Oporto - Slavia Praga.

Lille - Slovan Bratislava.

Real Madrid - LASK.

Stuttgart - Brujas.

. Miércoles 20 de enero de 2027:

18:45 horas:

Fenerbahçe - Villarreal.

Sabah - Nápoles.

21:00 horas:

Como 1907- Paris Saint-Germain

Manchester United - Bayern Múnich.

RB Leipzig- Shakhtar Donetsk.

Lens- Manchester City.

Real Betis - Arsenal.

Sporting de Portugal - Barcelona.

Viking - PSV Eindhoven.

. Miércoles 27 de enero de 2027:

21:00 horas:

Arsenal - Sabah.

Roma- Lille.

Atlético de Madrid - Fenerbahçe.

Borussia Dortmund - AEK Atenas.

Brujas - Bodø/Glimt.

Bayern Múnich - Real Betis.

Barcelona- Como 1907.

Shakhtar Donetsk- Real Madrid.

Feyenoord- RB Leipzig.

LASK- Oporto.

Liverpool - Lens.

Manchester City- Sporting de Portugal.

París Saint-Germain - Galatasaray.

PSV Eindhoven - Stuttgart.

Slavia Praga - Aston Villa.

Nápoles - Viking.

Villarreal - Manchester United.

Slovan Bratislava - Inter. EFE

PUBLICIDAD

PUBLICIDAD

Últimas Noticias

El PP se personará en la causa por la entrada masiva de migrantes en Ceuta y Feijóo exige la comparecencia de la directora del CNI

Durante un acto público en Cerdedo Cotobade, Pontevedra, que marca el inicio del curso político para el PP, ha señalado que los responsables del “abandono” deberán comparecer

El PP se personará en la causa por la entrada masiva de migrantes en Ceuta y Feijóo exige la comparecencia de la directora del CNI

Resultados del Super Once del Sorteo 3

Juegos Once publicó la combinación ganadora del sorteo 3 de las 14:00 horas. Tenemos los números ganadores aquí mismo.

Resultados del Super Once del Sorteo 3

El rescate en el Mont Blanc (Francia) deja de ser gratuito para quienes asuman riesgos innecesarios: los excursionistas pagarán de su bolsillo si no hay urgencia médica

Este cambio llega tras el caso de 32 alpinistas que ignoraron las advertencias, comenzaron el ascenso y exigieron ser evacuados en helicóptero. Ante la negativa de los servicios públicos, el traslado fue privado y con tarifa de 92 euros por persona a cargo de los afectados

Infobae

La justicia anula una deuda de más de 25.000 euros a una beneficiaria del Ingreso Mínimo Vital porque la Administración no resolvió en plazo

La Sala de lo Social del TSJ de Asturias determina que la deuda por el Salario Social Básico solo puede exigirse desde el momento en que la Administración se retrasó en resolver

La justicia anula una deuda de más de 25.000 euros a una beneficiaria del Ingreso Mínimo Vital porque la Administración no resolvió en plazo

Triplex de la Once: combinación ganadora del sorteo 3

Como cada sábado, aquí están los afortunados ganadores del premio dado a conocer por Juegos Once

Triplex de la Once: combinación ganadora del sorteo 3
MÁS NOTICIAS

NACIONAL

El PP se personará en la causa por la entrada masiva de migrantes en Ceuta y Feijóo exige la comparecencia de la directora del CNI

El PP se personará en la causa por la entrada masiva de migrantes en Ceuta y Feijóo exige la comparecencia de la directora del CNI

Islandia decide este sábado si quiere entrar en la Unión Europea: el referéndum que marcará su posición en el tablero mundial y las relaciones económicas

Feijóo exige elecciones generales y arremete contra el Gobierno por la gestión de la crisis en Ceuta: “Es indignante para nuestra nación”

Nepal confirma el rescate del segundo español de los tres desaparecidos tras la riada, que ya ha dejado más de 600 muertos

Nuevos centros de acogida temporal, más policía y refuerzo de Frontex: el plan del Gobierno para acabar con el caos de Ceuta en dos semanas

ECONOMÍA

La justicia anula una deuda de más de 25.000 euros a una beneficiaria del Ingreso Mínimo Vital porque la Administración no resolvió en plazo

La justicia anula una deuda de más de 25.000 euros a una beneficiaria del Ingreso Mínimo Vital porque la Administración no resolvió en plazo

Esta es la ayuda que puedes solicitar si tienes una vivienda vacía: hasta 12.000 euros para poder reformarla

Cádiz negocia con dos navieras una ruta de mercancías hacia Marruecos con escala en Canarias

Los ahorradores ‘huyen’ de los depósitos: sacan 4.700 millones de los bancos en julio para pagar las vacaciones

El destino favorito de los jóvenes españoles este verano dispara sus reservas un 422%

DEPORTES

De la BBC a la BMV: Mourinho afina a sus ‘killer’ y les prepara para la primera gran guerra ante el Atlético de Madrid

De la BBC a la BMV: Mourinho afina a sus ‘killer’ y les prepara para la primera gran guerra ante el Atlético de Madrid

Así han quedado los cruces de la primera fase de la Champions: estos son todos los rivales del Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Atlético, Villarreal y Betis

Sabah FK, el equipo que nació hace ocho años, ha conseguido clasificarse para la Champions y tiene un entrenador que salió de ‘¿Quién quiere ser millonario?’

Ilia Topuria ya tiene fecha de regreso al octógono tras el combate en la Casa Blanca: a final de año o principios de 2027

Todos los motivos del no del Atlético de Madrid al FC Barcelona en el caso Julián