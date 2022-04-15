Authorities and fishermen search for 11-month-old baby who fell into the Meta river

A Colombian family has been experiencing moments of anguish since the morning of April 14, when they were mobilizing on a boat along the Meta River and an 11-month-old baby fell into the water and was washed away by the current. Even this Friday morning, the authorities are moving forward with a search for the tributary to find the minor, but their work has not had favorable results.

As reported by the National Navy, which is carrying out the search, a couple of adults left in the morning from the municipality of Orocué, in Casanare, on a small boat across the river that crosses the llanera region. On the boat were two adults and their two minor children, the older than three years old and an 11-month-old baby.

The problem arose at the height of an area known as Tapa Ojo, where apparently the boat hit an object that is still unknown, causing the boat to move sharply and threw out the baby that fell into the water. The parents also jumped into the Meta River to try to rescue the child from the current, but their efforts were in vain.

In the midst of despair, the adults stopped the search and decided to approach the Marine Infantry Advanced River Post No. 42, of the National Navy, where they reported what happened and a search was started by the authorities. Despite the efforts, the professionals of the National Navy have not been able to find the child.

The community has supported the search and not only Navy uniforms are advancing along the river, but also police, Civil Defense ships and even fishermen who are part of the community.

Although many citizens in this area of the country are used to mobilizing in these small boats, the authorities have often made calls for attention so that regardless of their expertise, they always carry lifeguards. It is not clear whether the family had safety protocols in place on their boat, but experts often carry out educational campaigns so that inhabitants who usually transport on boats do not trust their sailing or swimming skills.

Unfortunately, news like this has occurred several times in different parts of the country. This week, a 5-year-old boy fell into the Sinú River, in the midst of a neglect of his relatives, with whom he was parting on the banks of the tributary. Fortunately, in this case the family managed to save the child quickly, preventing the current from taking him away.

On November 17, on the Cauca River, a family that was moving in a truck through Puerto Valdivia, fell into the Cauca River because of an accident. In this case, the first body found by the authorities was that of a child under four years of age, while his parents had to search for them for several days.

In dialogue with Blu Radio, the commander in charge of the Highway Police, Major Kariño Londoño, explained that the first versions indicate that the family was traveling from Cartagena to Valle del Cauca. However, at the moment, the causes of the accident are unknown, although it is presumed that it may have been due to a microsleep of the driver.

“A road accident is reported on the road that leads from Medellín to the coast, kilometer 90 sector 15. Apparently, a vehicle loses control, falls into the Cauca River and is dragged 100 meters further down. The causes of the vehicle is a matter of investigation,” Londoño told him, the media.

