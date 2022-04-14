Colombia returns to the Toulon Esperanzas Tournament

The Toulon Esperanzas Tournament brings great memories to Colombians after the good performances of the selected teams who participated in the previous editions of this event, which have brought great joy to the country.

The good news is that Colombia will once again play this championship that is now called the Maurice Revello Tournament, and will be played from May 29 to June 12 in French lands. The headquarters will be 6 municipalities (Aubagne, Fos-sur-Mer, Vitrolles, Arles, Mallemort, Salon-de-Provence), all located in the department of Bouches-du-Rhone.

The first start of the national team will be on May 31 against the Comoros national team; on June 3 they will face Algeria and on the final day of the group stage they will face Japan.

The championship will feature the participation of 12 national teams and will be attended by Brazil, who is the current champion of the competition.

Group A: Argentina, France, Saudi Arabia and Panama.

Group B: Ghana, Indonesia, Mexico and Venezuela

Group C: Colombia, Comoros, Japan and Algeria

It is worth remembering that Colombia has been crowned champions of this tournament three times: the first was in 1999, when it was imposed on penalties against Argentina; in 2000, then, in the same way, it defeated Portugal, and in 2011, under the command of Eduardo Lara, when it also beat France from the penalty shootout.

For now, led by Hector Cardenas continue their preparation for the South American U-20 Championship that will be held next year in Colombia and which will place the World Cup in Indonesia 2023. In addition, it will grant places to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and the Pan American Games.

The coach spoke about the importance of this tournament that he will face with U-19 players with the intention of playing a good role as in previous years.

This will be Colombia's 48th participation, which last played this competition in 2014, when it did not pass the group stage. The national team that won the most titles is France (12 times) followed by Brazil (9) England (7). The Tricolor, for its part, occupies the fifth place of winners with three trophies.

The last time Colombia played a final was in the 2013 edition, when it fell by the slightest difference to Brazil. That team was led by Carlos' Piscis' Restrepo and had Miguel Ángel Borja among its ranks.

This friendly tournament, which has been held on French soil since 1967, will be a good test for the Tricolor, which comes from winning the Raúl Coloma Cup, which took place in Chile, where Tomás Ángel, the benchmark of this team with a view to the South American U-20, was played by Tomás Ángel.

