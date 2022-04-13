Fernando Belaunzarán called Epigmenio Ibarra “goebbelcito” for attacks on the INE

Following the approval results of the Mandate Revocation, supporters of the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), showed their support and welcomed the outcome of the consultation.

However, the numbers were lower than expected and those who applauded the result were criticized for commenting that the revocation had been a success due to the participation of more than one million, 90% of whom voted to follow AMLO's mandate.

Among them was the head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum, as it was she who said that the consultation was a success. Although she was later criticized by various social media users, reminding her that less than 20% participated.

Another one that was the subject of mockery was filmmaker Epigmenio Ibarra, who has positioned himself as one of the main defenders of the president and his project called the Fourth Transformation (Q4). This, on the other hand, for denoting the Institute after the close of the consultation.

La participación en la consulta llegó a un 17% (FOTO: GALO CAÑAS/CUARTOSCURO.COM) Galo Cañas

Since he made several comments against the counselors of the National Electoral Institute (INE) for allegedly sabotaging the dissemination of the Mandate Revocation. Not only at the close, but throughout the entire electoral ban.

And in the face of the little participation, the panist Fernando Belaunzarán celebrated the “failure” of the consultation. But he also made an acid comment against the founder of Argos Comunicación, which he called AMLO's “goebbelcito” alluding to Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels.

Likewise, he was in favor of the low participation of people in the vote to remove the president from his post, which he disqualified on previous occasions, while calling voters “carried away”.

“Success is measured from the goal. -If the people ratified the mandate of @lopezobrador_, 82% of abstention indicates the size of the FAILURE -If it was to prove the carrying and raccoon capacity of Morena and its governments without adversary on the ground, 15 million are not negligible,” said the panista.

Epigmenio Ibarra criticó al INE de sabotear la Revocación (foto: @epigmenioibarra)

The previous comments came after Ibarra said at a press conference that the INE had not fulfilled its task of ensuring the exercise of democracy. Since he stated that his objective “was to promote this unprecedented exercise, not to self-promote, it was to explain to the public what was at stake”.

Along with the fragment of the video, he commented that what “Ciro Murayama does not say is that the only dirty thing in the revocation consultation was his own performance and that of Lorenzo Córdova; they both betrayed democracy, disrespected the people of Mexico, they breached their duty...”.

The consultation, in order to be binding, required the participation of 40% of the electoral roll. And according to the count carried out by the INE, the total of only 17% was reached, so it will not have direct political effects.

According to the count of votes, more than 16 million 503,636 people participated out of the 92 million 823 thousand 216 that make up the Nominal List. Of the participants, 91.86% opted for AMLO to remain in charge of the Executive until the end of its six-year term in 2024, while 6.4% voted for the revocation of the Tabasqueño, while 1.69% canceled their vote.

KEEP READING: