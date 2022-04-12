What will Migrations do to compensate for the delay in the delivery of passports to dozens of those affected?

The printing of passports at Jorge Chavez International Airport was interrupted by a problem in the system that generated large queues and discomfort among travelers who were unable to travel due to the lack of this document. The head of Migration, Jorge Fernández, clarified: “The issue is not the lack of notebooks, but the lack of identification of the notebook system. It is already being printed at the airport, and we hope to resolve the contingency as soon as possible,” he noted.

He explained that when a passport book enters the printing system it is empty because there is no identification. “It doesn't become a passport, and that's the problem we have right now.”

Dozens of people were harmed by not being able to have their travel document and complained to the authorities. There were even families who were forced to pay several thousand soles to change the date of their tickets.

Regarding the actions they will take to alleviate the situation of the injured persons, Fernández commented: “The Superintendency of Migration aims to serve the community, all users, individual cases will have our support to obtain a harmonious solution, but we cannot, as an entity, point out that we are going to solve individual cases.”

On the specific case of a passenger who would miss her flight because she did not have her document, the Chief of Migration said: “I understand the lady's situation, but we have given general directives.”

He acknowledged that since it was not something programmed, they were unable to warn people beforehand. And it was up to us to look for the solution as quickly as possible. And he said that all the staff of Migrations have put their shoulders to get out of this problem.

“As soon as I knew I went to the airport at 9 a.m. I took the initiative to talk to those present and provide them with solutions. The computer problem is now solved. Today we worked until after 8 pm at the headquarters to attend to every last person who was in queue. At the airport we have continued to attend,” he said.

He pointed out that being a computer system dating back to 2014, it's like asking a Blackberry to do what an iPhone does today. “What we have been doing is repairing the problems presented to resolve as quickly as possible, but he made it clear that we have not belittled or mistreated anyone,” Fernández told RPP.

He was surprised that no management had ever planned to modify this computer system before. Along these lines, he said that work is being done on a project that will be submitted to the Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF), involving 301 million soles, which will allow the system of foreign suppliers to be updated and independent, and not rely on third parties to issue passports.

INDECOPI TAKES ACTION

After learning about the problems encountered in the electronic passport issuance system at the Migration Office of Jorge Chávez International Airport, Indecopi reported that it has been coordinating with the National Superintendency of Migration to provide attention and achieve an appropriate solution.

Thus, as the National Consumer Protection Authority and the governing body of the National Integrated Consumer Protection System, he stressed that the objective is to know the actions being taken to resolve this situation as soon as possible.

He also explained that he will convene airlines today, in order to promote dialogue between these companies and the affected passengers so that they can arrive at the solution that is most convenient for them.

WITHOUT PENALTY

Latam Airlines Peru indicated today that it will not charge any type of penalty for the flexibility to exchange or return the tickets of its customers who have been affected by the failure of the system of the Superintendence of Migration at Jorge Chávez International Airport.

This was stated by the Corporate Affairs Management of the airline in a statement in which it stated the following:

“After the registration of problems caused by the failures of the system used by the Office of the Superintendency of Migration at Jorge Chávez airport and seeking to mitigate the inconvenience that this may cause in the transport of our customers, it has been defined that the affected passengers have the respective flexibilities to exchanges and/or returns without any penalty”, he said.

