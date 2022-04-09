Bogotá Metro: learn about the transfer of line 2, which will start on 72nd Street and go to Suba

On April 8, the Board of Directors of the Bogotá Metro Company, during the special session number 71, approved the route of Line 2 of the Bogotá Metro, to Suba and Engativá, which will have an extension of 15.8 kilometers, mostly underground.

The approved route begins at Caracas Avenue with Calle 72, where it connects to the First Line of the Metro. From there it departs west along 72nd Street, to Avenida Ciudad de Cali, and takes northwest, to the corridor of the future ALO, reaching AC 145 (future Transversal Avenue of Suba) and ending in the workshop yard.

In addition, it was confirmed that 11 stations will be built along the route of the second metro line, which is expected to start operating in 2030 with 23 trains (six cars each), mobilizing some 45,000 passengers per hour in each direction, increasing the use of the metro network with nearly 700,000 passengers with an estimated of 360 thousand trips a day.

Likewise, the junta announced that it is progressing in the consolidation of the requirements for the co-financing of the Nation and the District, of this important project that will benefit nearly 2,500,000 citizens.

Finally, according to the manager of the Bogotá Metro Company, Leonidas Narváez, this second metro line will also have a positive impact on the towns of Chapinero and Barrios Unidos and, in addition, it is expected that, during its construction phase, it will generate more than 5,000 direct jobs.

Last Friday, April 1, the mayor of Bogotá, Claudia López, announced that, if everything goes as expected, in just over three months the resources for the second line of the capital's metro will be secured.

“In July we will sign the co-financing agreement for the second line of the Bogotá metro,” said the president during the signing of the contracts for the Accesos Norte 2 mega-project and the opening ceremony of the Western Longitudinal Highway (ALO) Sur.

He also highlighted the role of the Executive in taking forward the initiatives required by the capital and the country. “President Iván Duque's national government is the one that has made the largest investment in infrastructure and sustainable mobility in the history of Colombia and Bogotá,” said Mayor López.

On March 23, Empresa Metro de Bogotá and Enel, thanks to continuous work and a team of more than 100 people, completed work on five junctions of the High Voltage Advance Network Transfer (TAR) for the First Line of the Metro, whose objective was to clear the corridor, facilitate its works, and ensure compliance with the distances, between power lines and the new transport system.

The transfer of high-voltage networks consisted of the construction of new structures, the installation of high-rise poles and towers, and the laying of networks and transmission lines, at five completed crossings, one more in progress, and a substation, where the metro will pass.

