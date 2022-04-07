'Paissana', the brand under which the products of victims, ex-combatants and peasants will be marketed

On Wednesday, April 6, the Government of Colombia and the private sector launched 'Paissana', the brand under which the products produced by the victims of the armed conflict, former combatants of the demobilized FARC guerrilla reinstatement, and communities in the municipalities most affected by violence will be marketed.

The launch of this sustainable marketing system was carried out in the municipality of Pueblo Bello, Cesar, which was chaired by the president, Iván Duque, the presidential adviser for Stabilization and Consolidation, Emilio Archila, and representatives of the private sector and the beneficiary populations, who highlighted this effort as a contribution to the consolidation of peace in the national territory.

“Paissana is a country brand, which belongs to all of Colombia, that builds so that in all large stores we can find it and know that, when we buy, we are supporting a small producer in the countryside, the municipalities in which development programs with a territorial focus (PDET) are implemented, the victims and reinstated,” said the president during the event.

He also pointed out that so far 61 products from different regions of the country will be marketed under the brand that certifies them as 2,100% organic, 100% legal, 100% Colombian and of high quality”, which shows a rigorous planning, articulation and execution work that has been carried out for more than three years, with the the purpose of improving the living conditions of these populations, which is committed to peace.

Among the products that can be purchased in large stores in the country is Café de Dabeiba, Antioquia, one of the municipalities most affected by violence, which more than a year ago received a profit center, through which “improved the quality of the grain and the working conditions of coffee families and optimizing the marketing of the product and its access to markets”.

“This is everyone's brand. It is registered for the Colombian State. I dream that these products, starting with coffees and cocoa of origin that have a worldwide recognition, are in the export markets. On the best networks in the world. When you look back a few years from now you will understand the strength of this. The union of all around a concept of brand generation, but above all social branding,” said the president of Grupo Éxito, Carlos Mario Giraldo.

Other products to be presented include Chengue Honey, from the Montes de María, and the products of the Association of Backpacks and Café Asoendica, in Valledupar (Cesar), which seek to promote economic recovery and contribute to the construction of reconciliation and peacebuilding in the territory that has sought the ways since the signing of the agreement.

“Paissana is an umbrella brand with which Colombians and abroad will be able to distinguish the products of victims of restitution, those who are in voluntary replacement of crops and in the process of reintegration, and all those coming from our municipalities (PDET),” said the senior presidential adviser. Emilio Archila.

“This project seeks to leverage financial and species resources from various sources. For the period of 2020 and 2021, 656 alliances were co-financed, benefiting 24,769 families, with an investment in support from the Ministry of $121,728 million. This figure represented 30% of the total value of the projects, which amounted to $386,075 million,” concluded the national government.

