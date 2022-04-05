'The Box Challenge': Has Omega House Calm Back?

Apparently, in the Omega team house, the tensions that were experienced last week have already been overcome. In the episode of 'The Box Challenge' aired on April 4, the women of the group celebrated Ossa, who was having a birthday.

Omega's women woke up earlier than usual to decorate a cake for Ossa. Then they went to the other members of the house and together they went to the bed of the fulfilled man to wake him up singing to him.

The party assured that he missed his family to share this special date, but he thanked the moment with his colleagues at Omega, whom he pointed out to be “very beautiful people”. The competitor assured that it was a unique opportunity.

It should be remembered that this episode was recorded after Omega's women decided to talk to their peers to tell them that they don't criticize them when they perform poorly, but that they do and this affects them. The competitors said that they feel unmotivated every time they compete in the City of Boxes.

Anna, who showed herself to be the most annoying, said she felt like “the weight of the team” because of what the men thought of her. He even warned that if he left the competition, in part, it was because he did not want to continue belonging to Omega.

“If I leave right now, don't tell me 'we need you, you're the best on the team'. I don't feel like they value anything. Right now I'm very discouraged for the Death Challenge and that obviously affects performance. If I am a weight to Omega, why am I going to stay here?” , Anna questioned.

For her part, Karla commented that there is no union in the team. He pointed out Criollo, Juan Pablo and Ossa to “throw pullas” or hints every time he participated in a test and said that it demotivated her.

Criollo replied that he could not be hypocritical when the team loses. He said that if he points out mistakes it is because he wants them to be corrected since he does not like to endure hunger, sleep on the floor or run out of services in the house.

Thus, the conversation ended but the atmosphere continued tense. In addition, Anna and Juan Pablo, who were sentenced by the Alpha team, had to leave for the Black Box to fight their place in the competition. In the end, as if it had been a premonition, the Omega woman's words ended up being true and she quit the reality show.

Now, this week another competitor will have to come out of the contest. Beta, Alpha and Gamma are behind Omega, which has won all the tests of this cycle. Two new convicts put on their vest to face a tough Death Challenge, in which so far there are only convicts from two teams.

Respecting their indirect agreement with Beta, the pink team again put the vest on members of the Gamma and Alpha teams, who were prepared for this report, which motivated them to win the last test of this cycle.

