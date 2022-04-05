Gisela Valcárcel rejects the curfew imposed by Pedro Castillo: “Hasty and senseless”

As she has become accustomed to her followers, Gisela Valcárcel used her social networks to share her feelings about the latest events of the country, especially now that President Pedro Castillo has decreed a curfew in Lima and Callao due to the radicalization of the protest by carriers in various areas of the country over the increase in fuel.

This Monday, April 4, at almost midnight, the president issued a message to the Nation to announce social immobility from 02:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5, 2018. april. This is in order to restore peace and internal order due to the demonstrations that have taken place in various parts of the country.

However, this measure was not liked by various Peruvian artists, who spoke out through their platforms to express their rejection. One of them was the popular 'Señito', who assured that a curfew is not the appropriate solution to face a political crisis.

“Disproportionate measure, hasty and meaningless,” Valcárcel wrote initially on his Twitter. Then, he added: “Let's see, when orders are not understood they generate frustration and rebellion. Is that what you are looking for in the background? What is behind the measure taken by the government”.

Gisela Valcárcel se pronuncia tras mensaje a la Nación del presidente Castillo. (Foto: Twitter)

Hours earlier, the owner of GV Producciones referred to the president's statements, in which she asked the population for an opportunity to govern for the next five years. “Dreams should motivate the whole team, Master Pedro Castillo. If you realize your dream, you are asking the people to die, just so that you have a chance , ” Gisela wrote.

“The dollar is going down, those who know something about economics know that in a country like ours this could be called a 'miracle', but the truth is that the dollar goes down when there is an income of dollars. Question. Are they earning so many dollars for mining or...? Strange, isn't it?” , he detailed in another tweet.

Mensajes de Gisela Valcárcel en redes. (Foto: Twitter)

PROVES THE PROTESTERS RIGHT

Despite the protests that have been raging since 28 March as part of the strike of carriers, the figure of América TV assured that this will help things change in the future, since “the people are always right”.

“Stoppages, discontent and indignation, this is how the week begins in Peru. What can make everything worse is to see Martín Vizcarra continue to deceive and Francisco Sagasti saying what could now be done. Enough the people have come out and surely things will change, the people are always right ,” he wrote on Twitter.

Gisela Valcárcel se pronuncia sobre el paro de transportistas. (Foto: Twitter)

It should be noted that the 'Señito' had already spoken a few days before, referring directly to the Castillo government: “ A divided country will not see growth, it may survive but it will not grow. When there are fights in the family like there are among Peruvians and when at home we experience aggressions like those seen in our country, those houses are destined to lose everything, that is what happens in our Peru. A while ago we fought as enemies and voted against Fujimori and in favor of a man who did not imagine that he would be Pdte,” he said last April 2.

“How can he help us if he needs help? how would I do it? Now it's time to ask for wisdom and stop attacking us”, concluded the TV presenter.

Post de Gisela Valcárcel. (Foto: Twitter)

KEEP READING: