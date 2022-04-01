“They rejected my proposal”: Gabriel Quadri explained why he started the “zafarrancho” with Salma Luévano

After the deputies of the Movimiento Regeneración Nacional (Morena) and the Labor Party (PT) took the San Lazaro Plenary to protest against the transphobic comments of the legislator of the National Action Party (PAN), Gabriel Quadri, the panist explained what was the reason for the “zafarrancho”.

Through his Twitter account, the deputy explained that last Friday, March 31, an opinion on mental health for trans childhood was discussed in the lower house in the lower house, and in view of this, he proposed to prevent minors from receiving treatment to change their gender without a court order.

In addition, he pointed out that parents or guardians of minors would have to sign a consent for gender reassignment, because according to the deputy of the blue and white, treatment is “irreversible” and has “serious health effects”.

In another message, the deputy regretted that the cherry party rejected his proposal, since, he explained, children and adolescents will now be able to undergo hormonal treatment and genital mutilation “for their own preferences”.

To his publications, the reactions of netizens were not long in coming, as several users rushed against the legislator's comments as being transphobic.

Some netizens explained that people who undergo treatments have medical, psychological and psychiatric assessments before performing the procedure. “You wouldn't understand a situation if you don't know it, get closer to meeting the people who decide to start the transition and if you're an empath you'll understand the importance of it,” one wrote.

Also, shortly after the end of the session in the Chamber of Deputies, Gabriel Quadri held the people who “insulted, assaulted and threatened” him responsible for what might happen to his wife, children or his person.

During Friday's session, Quadri called Morenist MP Salma Luévano “sir”, even though she identifies herself as a woman, because after presenting her proposal in plenary, Luévano accused him of promoting gender violence and calling him a murderer.

“Tell Mr. Quadri that he is a murderous scoundrel, because that is what is bordering and we are not going to let him. As a proudly trans woman, I want to tell the man that she is very wrong and that she also remembers that she has children and family, and hopefully, that will shut her mouth up,” said the deputy.

In response, the panist stressed that the Morenista threatened him: “I note that Mr Luévano is threatening me within the plenary and that he does not present any argument to the subject we are dealing with, he only insults and disqualifies”.

Given this, the Morenoists took the plenary session and asked the president in turn, Santiago Creel, to expel the deputy from Acción Nacional.

After what happened in San Lázaro, the National Council for the Prevention of Discrimination (Conapred) asked the lower house to remain a place representative of respect for diversity and plurality, “since the legislative space builds and strengthens the social fabric”.

