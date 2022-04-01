Chinese horoscope 2022: how will the zodiac signs fare this year

Did you know that your year of birth can govern what will happen to your life? According to astrology, there are several aspects of you that are influenced from the day you were born. Thanks to the Chinese horoscope we can know the predictions that have been made for this 2022. Each of us represents an animal, which possesses unique abilities that make us special and unique in the world.

Even, your destiny may be changing since the second you started reading this article. In the following lines we will tell you how you will do in the rest of the year and the changes you need to make for your well-being.

Imágenes de lo que fue la celebración del Año Nuevo Chino en Lima, Perú. (Foto: Andina - Carlos Lezama)

HORÓSCOPO CHINO 2022

These are the best predictions for the rest of the year. Find out what destiny has in store for you in 2022.

- Chinese horoscope of the rat: it will mark a year of transformation for those who were born in the years it rules. A little movement and instability can be expected in professional life. Business trips will bring you big profits this year. Refrain from overspending and keep your finances under control. This cycle will be favorable for married couples and new relationships.

- Chinese horoscope of the ox: this year will be conducive to entrepreneurs and rulers of this zodiac. The expenses will flow smoothly and you will make good investments. You are advised to pay attention to your health, or it can cause serious long-term problems. Take a break from your busy work schedule to go somewhere quiet and quiet with your loved ones.

- Chinese horoscope of the tiger: you are ready to achieve all your goals. Love life will be passionate and romantic while tigers will thrive equally in the business arena. Working professionals will receive recognition for their hard work from their superiors.

- Chinese rabbit horoscope: a year of positive changes is promised. Your business will be stable and finances will flow smoothly throughout the year. It is conducive to new loves and relationships. However, it is recommended to make savings that may be needed in the future. Refrain from overspending. Those who take care of themselves will be in good health throughout the year, while those who ignore body signals may suffer.

- Chinese horoscope of the dragon: the personal relationships of the natives will be uncertain. However, this will be a period of positive change. Your love life will be joyful and full of excitement. A stagnant year is predicted for entrepreneurs. People looking for change in the field of work will receive a lucrative offer. Astrologers advise you not to miss regular health appointments and to engage in physical activities.

- Chinese horoscope of the snake - it is a favorable year for financial growth, the implementation of large-scale plans and passionate relationships. However, married snakes might have to deal with misunderstandings with their partner. You can expect profitable business proposals that will boost your business. Take good care of your health and do not ignore the body's signals.

- Chinese horse horoscope: you will have creative achievements and exciting love experiences in life. People who have been facing difficulties on the family front will find relief from suffering. All the hard work you've been putting into your business will finally bring you fruitful results.

- Horoscope for the sheep: predicts a year of changes for people born under this zodiac. But it depends on the hard work and efforts that the natives have made in the past. You are advised to stay positive, and everything will fall into place. This year is unfavorable for dumped wealth. However, there could be an increase in wages that will improve their financial status.

- Chinese monkey horoscope: positive career changes and achievements are coming. The love life of the natives will be twofold. For some, it will bring novelty and excitement, while for others, a new relationship could end in enmity. You will thrive in the business and professional spheres.

- Chinese horoscope of the rooster: promises a double professional life. For some, it will be a delight; for others, full of disappointment. Love life will flow smoothly without drastic changes. Its risk-free nature will produce the same results it has had in recent years. Entrepreneurs will also face ups and downs.

- Chinese horoscope of the dog: you will live love adventures. The year is conducive to zodiac lovers. Business and professional life will be stable. There will be no drastic changes in the financial situation and it is recommended that you refrain from excessive mental or physical stress or it may cause health problems this year.

- Chinese horoscope of the pig: a favorable time is predicted for businessmen and working professionals. Your love life can flourish only if you decide to let go of your curiosity and let your heart speak. Finances will flow smoothly throughout the year. It's a great period to make financial investments.

Meses con más suerte para cada signo del horóscopo chino. (Foto:Captura)

WHAT ANIMAL AM I IN THE CHINESE HOROSCOPE?

You can find out only with your year of birth. Each animal has unique abilities and characteristics that identify each individual.

The rat (date of birth: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008)

The ox (date of birth: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009)

El tigre (date of birth: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010)

The rabbit (date of birth: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011)

The dragon (date of birth: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012)

The Serpent (date of birth: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

The horse (date of birth: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

The goat (date of birth: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

The monkey (date of birth: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

El gallo (date of birth: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

The dog (Date of birth: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

The pig (Date of birth: 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983 1995, 2007, 2019)

KEEP READING