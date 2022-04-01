Baldomero Perlaza spoke about his renewal with Atlético Nacional

After the hard blow that the elimination of Conmebol Libertadores meant in the first phase against Olimpia in Paraguay, Atlético Nacional turned the page and focused on what is left; the Dimayor Betplay League where it is carrying out an outstanding campaign with the goal of achieving the long-awaited 17th star.

In his last national presentation he defeated Independiente Santa Fe 2-1 at Athanasio Girardot with scores from Dorlan Pabón and Andrés 'El Rifle' Andrade. Currently, the 'Verdolaga' team is second in the championship with 27 points two of the leader who is Millonarios who yesterday recovered the top of the tournament by beating Junior by the slightest difference in El Campín.

On the next National Day he will have a difficult exam before Patriots of Arturo Boyacá at the Independencia de Tunja. A victory against the eleventh 'Lancero' would bring him closer to qualifying for the final home runs of the league.

Meanwhile, club directors are already working on the preparation of the payroll for the second semester. In addition, they hope to define the replacement of Alejandro Restrepo that could be Reinaldo Rueda who would be close to dissociating himself from the Colombia National Team after the elimination of Qatar 2022.

One of the most popular cases in recent months is that of the steering wheel Baldomero Perlaza, who has failed to reach agreement with the directives for its renewal. It should be remembered that the player has just recovered from a severe injury he suffered last year in the first leg of the Colombia Cup final against Deportivo Pereira.

Former Cúcuta Deportivo, has already returned to practice with the 'King of cups' and was even on the bench of substitutes in the game against Independiente Santa Fe. Likewise, the Vallecaucano recently declared that his intention is to stay in Nacional and return to his best form.

Likewise, he was optimistic and willing to contribute to Hernán Darío Herrera's team, although he knows that he has competition in his position.

Everything indicates that the player will extend ties with Atlético Nacional where he showed his best level that led him to be summoned to the Colombian National Team by Reinaldo Rueda. Baldomero Perlaza's last appearance with the Paisa team was on November 7, 2021, in the goalless draw against Atletico Bucaramanga.

