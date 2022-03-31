Morbius premiere in Peru: where and how to watch the new film by Jared Leto

The latest news from the cinema. Finally, the wait to see Jared Leto's new work with the UCM is over. After taking breaks due to the pandemic, Morbius's film is now available, a production that shows the villain of Marvel as never seen before. This is the first appearance of the Joker (Suicide Squad) performer in these film adaptations away from DC Comics. After the actors showed off on the red carpet, the countries that will already be able to enjoy this film were confirmed, including Peru. Below, you know all the details.

The fact: about its origin it is known that this character was created by the writer Roy Thomas and originally designed by Gil Kane. In 1971, he made his first appearance in the cartoons of an issue of The Amazing Spider-Man.

SOBRE MORBIUS

The film tells the story of biochemist Michael Morbius, a renowned researcher who has even won the Nobel Prize who has been struggling to cure himself from an autoimmune disease that has kept him from the start of production between life and death. In an interview with Agencia EFE, director Daniel Espinosa revealed that in his initial plans he always had Jared Leto as his first choice so that he can play the living vampire and villain of Spider-Man.

WHEN IS MORBIUS RELEASED IN PERU

According to the movie theater calendar, every Thursday is a day of premieres in Peru. Based on this information, Morbius's film will be available in our country from Thursday, March 31, 2022. Even at this time, some telephone and banking companies offer their users offers to watch the productions on the big screen.

WHERE TO WATCH MORBIUS, MARVEL MOVIE

Starting March 31, all Peruvians will be able to see Jared Leto's new film in the main cinemas nationwide. Locate the one that is closest to your home:

- UVK

- Cineplanet

- Cinépolis

- Cinestar

- Cinemark

- Cinerama Pacifico

CÓMO VER MORBIUS ONLINE POR INTERNET

So far it has not been announced that the Marvel film will arrive on a digital platform, but after the new Disney announcements, it is possible that it will reach platforms such as Disney Plus or Netflix, the latter still retains the license to have the Spider-Man films in its catalog, world to which Morbius belongs.

The fact: the price of Disney Plus in Peru is from S/25.90 per month, so you can access the content of the platform for both series, movies and documentaries. On the other hand, Netflix's basic plan is S/ 24.90, which allows you to connect one device at a time, in addition to storing downloaded content. You can watch movies, series and play games without limit. Sign in to your laptop, TV, phone, or tablet.

MORBIUS CAST

Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson. Directed by Daniel Espinosa (Protecting the Enemy) and scripted by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless.

DOES MORBIUS HAVE POST-CREDITS SCENE?

Yes, those who watch the film and stay until the last minutes will be able to see the post-credits scene where they can see a well-known character who would mark the continuation of the doctor's story in a second installment, as long as Sony again bets on this famous comic book villain.

Don't forget to get to the movie theater ready, as the movie lasts 1 hour and 40 minutes, plus the bonus on the screen.