Peru vs Paraguay: midfielder Yoshimar Yotún was the best player of the match, according to sofascore after the victory in the last round of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers that took place played at the National Stadium in Lima.

Steering wheel Yoshimar Yotún scored the second goal of Peru's victory over Paraguay (2-0) that allowed him to qualify for the World Cup Repechage to Qatar 2022.

The sofascore portal considered Yoshimar Yotún as the best player of the match with an archery, with 81% accurate passes, a key pass, a goal chance and 7 of 10 duels won, among other records, which allowed him a score of 7.7.

Yoshimar Yotún played 69 minutes in Peru's win, requested his change and was replaced by Horacio Calcaterra.

Peru to the repechage: the numbers of Yoshimar Yotún, the best player in the 2-0 win against Paraguay for Qatar 2022 Qualifiers

Peru coach Ricardo Gareca lined up with Pedro Gallese, Carlos Zambrano, Luis Advíncula, Alexander Callens, Miguel Trauco, Yoshimar Yotún, Christian Cueva, Renato Tapia, Edison Flores, Sergio Peña and Gianluca Lapadula.

Paraguay's coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto chose this lineup: Antony Silva, Fabian Balbuena, Junior Alonso, Omar Alderete, Robert Rojas, Richard Ortiz, Oscar Romero, Andrés Cubas, Richard Sanchez, Julio Enciso and Sebastián Ferreira.

The Peruvian national team reached the match with Paraguay after three wins, one draw and one defeat in the last five matches of the bicolor that allowed them to reach the last date of the qualifiers with the options intact to qualify for the playoff zone.

Peru had three straight wins against Bolivia in Lima (3-0), Venezuela as a visitor (1-2) and Colombia in Barranquilla (1-0). He then equalized with Ecuador at home and suffered a loss to Uruguay in Montevideo last Thursday, March 24 at the Centenario Stadium with the controversy of the missed goal at the end of the match.

Fifth place in the standings qualifies for the World Cup Repechage. Precisely, the Peruvian national team took that place by adding 24 points, while Colombia and Chile ran out of options.

Peru is the representative of the South American Confederation (Conmebol) that will face the Asian Confederation (AFC) qualifier in the World Cup repechage next June. At the moment, the United Arab Emirates and Australia will define in phase 4 of the Asian qualifiers in the continental quota for the repechage.

RESULTS OF THE LAST PLAYOFF DATE

Peru 2-0 Paraguay (Lima National Stadium)

Ecuador 1-1 Argentina (Monumental Stadium of Guayaquil)

Bolivia 0-4 Brazil (Hernando Siles Stadium in La Paz)

Chile 0-2 Uruguay (San Carlos de Apoquindo Stadium in Santiago)

Venezuela 0-1 Colombia (Cachamay Stadium in Puerto Ordaz)

KEEP READING



