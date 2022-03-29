This is the millionaire sum that Sergio Higuita received after being crowned champion of the Vuelta a Catalunya

Last Sunday, March 27, Colombian Sergio Higuita, from the Bora team, won the Vuelta a Catalunya after the seventh and final stage with a start and finish in Barcelona, in which the Italian Andrea Bagioli (Quick-Step) won the sprint.

The Colombian champion scored the victory ahead of Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz (Ineos), who finished in the second drawer of the podium, and Portuguese Joao Almeida (UAE), who was third. In addition, the national rider succeeded the British Adam Yates in the awards, scoring his first victory in a Worldtour stage lap.

Higuita, who had worn the leader's jersey the day before after a long 120km getaway with Carapaz, endured in this last stage, in which he finished ninth ahead of the Ecuadorian to end up taking the final victory. “I was tired after yesterday's stage, I knew it would be hard,” said Higuita, adding that “I expected attacks.”

The young Colombian, 24, is the third runner from the South American country to appear in the Volta list after Nairo Quintana, winner in 2016, and Miguel Ángel 'Superman' López in 2019. The Colombian especially watched Carapaz, who tried to attack on the penultimate climb to the Montjuic hill, which the runners had to climb six times, without managing to open a breach.

After winning his first victory in 2022 and his first title in a World Tour race, the Colombian won a large sum of money for being crowned champion of the Catalan Tour. The 24-year-old rider was made during the competition with around 20 thousand euros, a sum that passed to Colombian pesos stands at 83 million euros.

The summary of this grand prize was divided into being champion of the mountains and youth, titles that gave him 1,000 euros each. In addition, the Antioquian won 400 euros for fifth place in the first stage; 500 euros for fourth place in the third stage and 1,000 euros for his third place in stage four.

General classification:

1. Sergio Higuita (COL/BOR) 29h 53:33.

2. Richard Carapaz (ECU/INE) to 16 seconds.

3. João Almeida (POR/UAE) 52 seconds.

4. Nairo Quintana (COL/ARK) 53 seconds.

5. Juan Ayuso (ESP/UAE) 1:08 minutes.

6. Ben O'Connor (OFF/AG2) 1:10 minutes.

7. Tobias Johannessen (NOR/UXT) 1:13 minutes.

8. Guillaume Martin (FRA/COF) 1:16 minutos.

9. Torstein Tree (NOR/UXT) 1:27 minutos.

10. Sam Oomen (NED/JUM) 1:55 minutos.



