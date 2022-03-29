After poisoning in previous meetings with the Russians, Ukraine warned its delegates: “Don't eat, don't drink, don't touch anything”

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses Russian and Ukrainian negotiators before their face-to-face talks in Istanbul, Turkey March 29, 2022. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba advised his country's delegation participating in negotiations with Russia in Turkey “not to eat or touch anything”, given suspicions of poisoning that arose in previous meetings.

The members of the delegation present in Istanbul “should not eat anything and it is best that they avoid touching any surface,” the minister said, speaking to the Ukraine24 portal.

Kuleba's statement follows the symptoms of poisoning reported by The Wall Street Journal and which appeared both in two Ukrainian envoys and in the Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, who was involved in the talks.

According to that newspaper, the symptoms appeared in the three cases were red eyes, constant and annoying tearing and peeling on the skin of the hands and face. Their lives are not in danger and they all evolved positively.

The Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich

Those close to them blamed the questioned attack on the hardline sectors of the Kremlin that, supposedly, were trying to sabotage talks that seek to stop the war. Another source close to the businessman said it was not clear who would be behind the alleged attack.

Meanwhile, the BBC also confirmed the fact, and cited sources close to Abramovich.

At the moment, it has not been possible to determine whether there were any chemical or biological agents that caused the disorders.

Abramovich also participates in Istanbul in the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, which aim to achieve a ceasefire, which are expected to take place until tomorrow.

(With information from EFE)

