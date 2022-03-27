Fire is recorded at the Dolphin Discovery in Isla Mujeres, Quintana Roo

A fire broke out at the Dolphin Discovery resort of Isla Mujeres in Quintana Roo, at noon this Sunday, March 27.

Unofficial sources indicate that the accident was caused by a short circuit in the kitchen area; the flames would have consumed the palapas area and there is talk of a risk of exploitation of a tank.

The City Council reported that local authorities are already dealing with the incident and asked locals and tourists to avoid transiting the area. Injured persons have not been confirmed.

