VAR: the images and conversation that referee Anderson Daronco had with his assistants to avoid winning a goal for Peru

When it fell 1-0 at the Centenario stadium against Uruguay, the Peruvian team decided to play everything in the final minutes and reach the opposite area with balls.

It was one of those plays in the discounts that the broadcast showed celestial goalkeeper Rochet save a ball that made him take several steps back, tucking his whole body into the goal and with his hands holding the ball. The angle of the camera suggested that it was a goal. And that is why the angry claims of the white and red players.

The surprising thing is that despite the protests of the players, the Brazilian referee Anderson Daronco and everything remained the same. Then it is seen that he talks through the headset with the assistant referees, but he never approaches the video to verify the play for himself. Shortly after, he sentenced the Charrúa triumph with the final whistle at 90′+5.

Shortly before midnight, the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) in charge of the South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022, published the video that revealed the conversation between the referees and the images they valued not to collect the goal.

The Conmebol video begins by explaining the play: “At 91 minutes, after an archery, the goalkeeper stops the ball before it completely crosses the finish line. According to the rules of the game it will not be considered a goal when the ball did not completely cross the finish line between the posts and the crossbar. The VAR reviews the play with different angles and speeds confirming the court decision,” they say.

And then they make public the conversation that the referee Daronco had with the VAR assistants.

Referee: Ball to the area.

Assistant: All enabled

Ref: Calm down, check that. What is Kleber to you?

Asistente: Gol. Check, check, check…

VAR: Let's check with the camera, let's continue. More, more, is at stake there. Checked didn't come in.

Referee: Didn't he come in?

VAR: No. We have to send that image, for that image. This, come back, come back, go ahead, there it is. The ball doesn't go all in. Let's zoom in here. The ball doesn't go all in. We're going to send that image.